Dermatologists bust common myths around anti-ageing treatments and explain what really works: ‘Balance is key'

From serums that promise to erase wrinkles overnight to myths about botox "freezing" your face, anti-ageing advice is everywhere, but not all of it is accurate. To clear the confusion, HT Lifestyle spoke to dermatologists who are setting the record straight on what really works, what's just hype, and which treatments truly help your skin age gracefully. (Also read: Dermatologist explains how much hair fall is normal and when you should actually worry: ‘100–200 strands a day is fine’ ) Topical treatments like retinoids and sunscreen can safely slow ageing when used correctly.

Are anti-ageing treatments harmful or helpful

"People often fear that anti-ageing treatments are unnatural or harmful. But when done right and under expert care, they can actually support skin health. Wrinkles, fine lines, and volume loss are natural with age. Treatments like Botox, fillers, or HIFU work to improve texture, stimulate collagen, and restore what's been lost, not change your face," says Dr Madhurya Gogineni, Dermatologist at Zennara Clinics, Hyderabad.

Dermatologists emphasise that the responsible use of anti-ageing treatments can maintain skin health.

She adds, "The myth that these treatments damage your skin long-term isn't true when they're medically guided. In fact, procedures like chemical peels or microneedling boost the skin's natural repair process.

"What's harmful is overdoing it, chasing perfection, or trusting unqualified hands. Always consult a certified dermatologist who understands your skin's needs. The goal isn't to erase age, but to age gracefully and confidently. Let's stop fearing the science behind skincare and start using it wisely," says Dr Madhurya.

What's the real risk?

Bringing her expertise to the same Dr. Prachi B. Bodkhe, Dermatologist at Envi Aesthetics MBBS, MD Dermatology shared, “In my opinion, anti-ageing treatments, when chosen carefully and used responsibly, are helpful tools in maintaining skin health and confidence. The real harm comes from misinformation, unrealistic expectations, and neglecting the basics of skincare.”

Topical treatments like retinoids and Botox can effectively slow aging when used properly.(Shutterstock)

"Topical treatments like retinoids, antioxidants, peptides and sunscreen are scientifically proven to slow signs of ageing and are generally safe for most people when used correctly. Minimally invasive procedures like Botulinum toxin, fillers, and IV Antioxidants therapy can also be beneficial, without significant long-term risks when performed by qualified professionals," explains Dr. Prachi.

"However, problems arise when treatments are overused, poorly administered, or marketed with unrealistic promises. Overuse of injectables can lead to an unnatural appearance, and aggressive procedures without proper aftercare can do more harm. The key is balance, education, and professional guidance," she concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.