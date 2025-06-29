Dermatologist explains how much hair fall is normal and when you should actually worry: ‘100–200 strands a day is fine’

Seeing strands of hair on your pillow, in the shower, or stuck in your comb can be alarming. But is it really something to worry about? Hair fall is a common concern, yet most people don’t know what’s considered normal and what’s not. Dermatologist Dr Ananya Sharma shares in her June 13 Instagram post how much hair loss is actually normal each day and when it might be a sign of an underlying issue. (Also read: Losing hair? Don’t panic! Discover common causes behind your hair fall and effective ways to treat it ) Dermatologist explains that hair loss of 100-200 strands daily is normal.(Freepik)

How much hair fall is normal

“Losing 100–200 strands of hair per day is NORMAL,” Ananya reassures that daily hair shedding is part of your body’s natural rhythm and definitely not something to panic about. “The same hair strands do not stay on your scalp for life,” she explains.

“Hair exists in a continual cycle of anagen (growth phase) → catagen (transition phase) → telogen (resting phase) → exogen (shedding phase) → kenogen (empty follicle) → and back to anagen again.” According to her, you have about 1 lakh hair shafts on your scalp, and at any given time, 10–15% of them are in the shedding phase. So, seeing loose hair in your brush or after a shower isn’t necessarily a red flag.

What does make it feel like you’re losing more than you actually are? Ananya breaks it down, “Longer hair creates the illusion of more hair fall, a single strand twists and turns, making it look like a clump. Post-wash hair loss includes strands that were already shed but tangled, plus those about to fall. Try combing again 6–7 hours later, you’ll see the difference.”

What makes hair fall look worse than it is?

She also calls out misleading beauty marketing, “The hair care industry is doing EVERYTHING to make you think ANY hair fall is abnormal. Minoxidil, once the go-to treatment for patterned hair loss, is now unfairly demonised in the rush for ‘minoxidil-free’ trends. Honestly, five years ago, I didn’t see nearly as many people complaining about hair fall. I suspect the industry boom has a lot to do with it.”

And finally, a word of advice for those considering quick fixes, “Please consult a dermatologist if you think your hair fall is excessive. Don’t waste money on ‘packages’ from apps that spend more on ads than science. My cook didi spent half her salary on one of them before consulting the dermatologists she actually works for! (In her defence, we don’t exactly dress like doctors at home.)”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.