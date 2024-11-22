Losing hair? Don’t panic! Discover common causes behind your hair fall and effective ways to treat it

Hair loss has become increasingly common across all age groups and genders in recent years. While some hair shedding is a natural part of ageing, factors like pollution, lifestyle habits and stress have significantly worsened the condition for many. Excessive or sudden hair loss can impact self-confidence and may stem from genetics, environmental stressors, nutritional deficiencies, or underlying medical conditions. Identifying the root cause is key to finding effective solutions and regaining healthy hair. (Also read: Hair loss in your 30s: Know the causes, treatment, tips to prevent premature balding ) Explore common causes of hair loss and effective treatments for restoring healthy hair(Unsplash)

Dr Anandita Sarkar, Medical Director, AAYNA Clinics & Clinikally, shared with HT Lifestyle some common causes of hair loss and effective treatments for each.

1. Telogen Effluvium

Telogen Effluvium is a temporary hair loss condition(Freepik)

Telogen Effluvium is a phase that involves rapid shedding of hair in a specific period of time. It usually occurs when hair follicles prematurely enter into the resting phase, causing significant shedding. Typically, it happens after months of the body undergoing major changes such as extreme stress, weight loss, surgery or pregnancy. Hair loss in telogen effluvium is temporary and hair begins to grow once the trigger is resolved.

Managing stress levels and maintaining a balanced diet can significantly expedite recovery. However, if the condition becomes extreme, it is always advisable to visit a doctor who can prescribe relevant supplements, including biotin, vitamin D and B12 to support hair growth. In some cases, they also prescribe minoxidil for topical application as a temporary measure to stimulate hair growth.

2. Androgenic alopecia

Androgenic alopecia, also known as male pattern or female pattern baldness, is more gradual than telogen effluvium. Though it is a genetic hair loss condition, it is also linked to hormonal factors, particularly the influence of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) on hair follicles, hormonal imbalance and disruption in the endocrine system, which can contract follicles and adversely affect the hair growth cycle.

Androgenic alopecia, commonly known as male or female pattern baldness, is a hereditary condition(Pixabay)

In men, alopecia begins with a receding hairline or thinning of hair in the crown area, while in women, it starts with diffused thinning of hair. The treatment for alopecia can be complex and requires deep medical intervention. In the initial phase, doctors recommend topical solutions like minoxidil to slow down hair loss and stimulate new hair growth, along with oral medications to reduce DHT levels. In chronic cases, individuals undergo advanced options like hair transplant surgery and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy.

3. Stress-triggered hair loss

Stress is the biggest aggravating factor of hair loss in both men and women. Any kind of stress on the body - emotional or physical can trigger hair loss. Major events such as surgery, illness, or any drastic change in lifestyle can lead to shedding of hair. While stress-triggered hair loss can be temporary, it can be alarming and may last for several months.

Stress can trigger hair loss by disrupting the hair growth cycle(Pixabay)

To reverse this condition, it is imperative to de-stress with appropriate treatments like meditation, yoga, spending time in nature and adequate sleep. In addition, doctors emphasise more on a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients like biotin, omega-3, vitamin D, and others to encourage regrowth and stabilise the hair cycle.

4. Impact of medications

There are certain medications that can cause hair loss, especially cancer therapies. Post- chemotherapy, hair shedding becomes common and aggressively impacts hair follicles.

5. Nutritional deficiencies

Vitamin deficiencies can lead to hair thinning and loss.(istockphoto)

Apart from this, people with vitamin deficiencies - particularly vitamin B12, vitamin D, and ferritin also contribute to chronic hair loss. As a first-line treatment, it’s essential to check for these deficiencies through a blood test. Doctors usually manage low levels by supplementing appropriate vitamins and dosages to restore hair health. Addressing these deficiencies under medical guidance can improve hair strength and promote regrowth over time.

6. Age-related hair loss

The natural process of ageing directly impacts the hair follicles of the body. As we age, hair loss becomes more common and the growth rate keeps declining. Even if there is an absence of any deficiency or hormonal imbalance, age can lead to hair thinning and loss. To slow down hair loss, it’s beneficial to incorporate targeted treatments like nourishing hair serums into your daily routine. These treatments help strengthen hair and support growth, addressing age-related thinning and ensuring healthier, more resilient hair over time.

"Hair loss has increasingly become a common concern for many individuals. It can have a significant psychological impact on individuals suffering from premature hair loss. As a strategic approach to address this condition, consulting with a dermatologist helps in determining the root cause and adopting effective treatments and remedies. Early intervention always leads to improved outcomes, so seeking help at the first signs of unusual hair loss helps with the best course of action," says Dr Anandita.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.