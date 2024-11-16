Hair loss in your 30s: Know the causes, treatment, tips to prevent premature balding

Hair loss, especially at an early age, can be a frustrating thing to deal with. Especially in our 30s, hair loss can happen due to many reasons. This is the time of shifting careers, life choices and work stress, which are contributing factors to hair thinning. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aseem Sharma, Dermatologist, Mumbai, said, “Hair loss in your 30s can feel like a surprise, but it is more common than you might think. Factors like stress, genetics, hormonal shifts, and lifestyle choices play big roles in accelerating hair thinning at this stage.” Factors like stress, genetics, hormonal shifts, and lifestyle choices play big roles in accelerating hair thinning.(Unsplash)

Causes of hair loss in 30s:

“Life in your 30s is often marked by juggling career, family, and personal growth, which can increase stress and lead to hair concerns. Combined with the natural hormonal changes that come with age, many find themselves facing early hair thinning or even alopecia,” added Dr Aseem Sharma.

Address hair loss in the early stages.(Unsplash)

Treatment options to address hair thinning:

It is important to address hair thinning in the early stages, right after noticing the symptoms. Dr Aseem Sharma shared the treatment options that can help in addressing it - “Non-invasive treatments such as QR678, autologous growth factors, synthetic peptides, hair boosters and exosomes can help restore hair health and promote natural regrowth. A proactive approach, supplemented with the right treatments, can help you enjoy fuller, healthier hair well into your later years.”

Know the preventive tips to manage hair loss.(Unsplash)

Tips to prevent hair thinning in your 30s:

Preventive measures to address hair loss in your 30s involve a holistic and mindful approach of having a healthier life. “One of the most crucial steps is addressing these root causes early on. Preventive care can make a significant difference. Regular check-ins with a dermatologist, managing stress through mindfulness practices, and focusing on a balanced diet rich in iron, zinc, and vitamins can strengthen hair from within,” added the Dermatologist.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.