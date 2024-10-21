Hair fall is often embarrassing and leads to a panic-like situation in many people so, read on as we highlight various factors that can impact your hair and cause that concerning hair fall. Going through a sudden hair fall can be an overwhelming journey that can negatively affect one's overall well-being. Stress to thyroid issues: What your hair fall patterns say about your body and health problems (Photo by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics in Mumbai, shared, “Hair loss is often seen as a minor inconvenience or cosmetic issue but it can be more than that. Most of the time hair loss can significantly hint at various clues and provide valuable insight into your overall physical and psychological health.”

Protein deficiency can make you hair look dull and its roots weak. If you are having hair fall issues, you must ensure adequate protein consumption.(Shutterstock)

She added, “Understanding the correlation between these hair fall patterns and health conditions becomes crucial to combat this serious problem. One needs to closely examine these hair fall patterns to know what their body might be trying to say about their physical health. This can help the doctor curate customised treatment plans to mitigate hair fall as well as several underlying health conditions.”

The correlation between hair fall patterns and health problems

Alopecia areata: It is a type of autoimmune disease that leads to hair loss in patches. A person with this condition may not only experience hair loss from the scalp but also the eyebrows and eyelashes. One should immediately consult a doctor for effective solutions. Unfortunately, this condition cannot be cured but with proactive care and constant efforts, the hair might regrow.

It is a type of autoimmune disease that leads to hair loss in patches. A person with this condition may not only experience hair loss from the scalp but also the eyebrows and eyelashes. One should immediately consult a doctor for effective solutions. Unfortunately, this condition cannot be cured but with proactive care and constant efforts, the hair might regrow. Telogen effluvium: This condition is also known as stress-induced hair loss. One can experience hair problems like thinning of the hair and shedding due to several physiological and physical stresses. Various factors can contribute to this condition. This may include conditions like thyroid disorder, undergoing certain surgery, pregnancy, childbirth, nutritional deficiency, sudden weight loss and excessive stress. It is a temporary condition that may get better with the time.

Hair care is an important part of the daily routine. To combat hair fall issues, we need to have a proper lifestyle, healthy food habits and a haircare routine in place. (Unsplash)