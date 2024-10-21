Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stress to thyroid issues: What your hair fall patterns say about your body and health problems

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Oct 21, 2024 08:51 PM IST

Is your hair loss telling you something? Uncover the hidden health clues behind hair fall

Hair fall is often embarrassing and leads to a panic-like situation in many people so, read on as we highlight various factors that can impact your hair and cause that concerning hair fall. Going through a sudden hair fall can be an overwhelming journey that can negatively affect one's overall well-being.

Stress to thyroid issues: What your hair fall patterns say about your body and health problems (Photo by Shutterstock)
Stress to thyroid issues: What your hair fall patterns say about your body and health problems (Photo by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics in Mumbai, shared, “Hair loss is often seen as a minor inconvenience or cosmetic issue but it can be more than that. Most of the time hair loss can significantly hint at various clues and provide valuable insight into your overall physical and psychological health.”

Protein deficiency can make you hair look dull and its roots weak. If you are having hair fall issues, you must ensure adequate protein consumption.(Shutterstock)
Protein deficiency can make you hair look dull and its roots weak. If you are having hair fall issues, you must ensure adequate protein consumption.(Shutterstock)

She added, “Understanding the correlation between these hair fall patterns and health conditions becomes crucial to combat this serious problem. One needs to closely examine these hair fall patterns to know what their body might be trying to say about their physical health. This can help the doctor curate customised treatment plans to mitigate hair fall as well as several underlying health conditions.”

The correlation between hair fall patterns and health problems

  • Alopecia areata: It is a type of autoimmune disease that leads to hair loss in patches. A person with this condition may not only experience hair loss from the scalp but also the eyebrows and eyelashes. One should immediately consult a doctor for effective solutions. Unfortunately, this condition cannot be cured but with proactive care and constant efforts, the hair might regrow.
  • Telogen effluvium: This condition is also known as stress-induced hair loss. One can experience hair problems like thinning of the hair and shedding due to several physiological and physical stresses. Various factors can contribute to this condition. This may include conditions like thyroid disorder, undergoing certain surgery, pregnancy, childbirth, nutritional deficiency, sudden weight loss and excessive stress. It is a temporary condition that may get better with the time.

Hair care is an important part of the daily routine. To combat hair fall issues, we need to have a proper lifestyle, healthy food habits and a haircare routine in place. (Unsplash)
Hair care is an important part of the daily routine. To combat hair fall issues, we need to have a proper lifestyle, healthy food habits and a haircare routine in place. (Unsplash)

  • Androgenetic alopecia: The most common cause of hair loss in women and men. It is also known as hereditary alopecia. This particular condition is significantly linked with genetics and androgen resulting in hair loss. In men, the hair loss may be more visible in the crown area while in women the hair starts to become thinner as time passes by.
  • Thyroid disease: Health conditions like thyroid can negatively worsen your hair health. People diagnosed with thyroid can experience hair problems like brittle, dull, coarse, and dry hair. Over time it may also make your scalp dry and itchy which can be overwhelming.
  • Nutritional deficiency: If you are picky about their food habits then this habit of yours can be harmful to your hair. Diets that do not contain enough nutrients like vitamins, minerals, lean protein, iron and zinc can lead to malnutrition and excessive hair shedding.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On