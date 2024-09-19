Teenage hair loss can be a scary experience that can negatively affect your self-esteem and confidence but sweat not as we dive deep into the causes of teenage hair loss and got an expert on board to sort your woes. Make sure to follow the tips provided below for improved outcomes. Losing hair in your teens? Here’s how to stop it before it’s too late (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics in Mumbai, shared, “Hair loss is a common concern faced by many including teenagers. During teenage individuals mostly focus on their appearance and significant hair loss can be a cause of worry. It can not only impact one’s self-esteem but also their overall confidence.”

She added, “Over time it can lead to feelings of insecurity, agitation, anger, frustration, anxiety, depression and irritation. Several environmental and hormonal factors can be the primary reasons for causing hair loss in teenagers. Factors ranging from academic stress to societal pressure can take a toll on one’s mental health while triggering the early onset of hair loss in some.”

What causes hair loss in teenagers?

Genetics and heredity issues: Your genes play an important role in determining your hair growth. If someone from your family members or relatives have experienced hair loss then you are also more likely to experience the same. It is also referred to as androgenic alopecia or male-pattern baldness/female-pattern baldness. This hair loss occurs in a predictable pattern with visible baldness at the crown area.

Your genes play an important role in determining your hair growth. If someone from your family members or relatives have experienced hair loss then you are also more likely to experience the same. It is also referred to as androgenic alopecia or male-pattern baldness/female-pattern baldness. This hair loss occurs in a predictable pattern with visible baldness at the crown area. Thyroid imbalance: Conditions like thyroid can significantly contribute to hair problems in teenagers. The thyroid is a crucial organ that plays an important role in regulating your body’s metabolism. People with thyroid conditions like hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism are often seen complaining about brittle or thin hair in their early years. When your thyroid gland is unable to produce enough thyroid hormone, your body’s metabolism starts to slow down along with hair growth.

Conditions like thyroid can significantly contribute to hair problems in teenagers. The thyroid is a crucial organ that plays an important role in regulating your body’s metabolism. People with thyroid conditions like hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism are often seen complaining about brittle or thin hair in their early years. When your thyroid gland is unable to produce enough thyroid hormone, your body’s metabolism starts to slow down along with hair growth. Telogen effluvium: Taking excessive stress can negatively impact your hair growth while leading to a condition called Telogen effluvium. It is when your hair prematurely enters its resting phase. Individuals may notice an earlier-than-normal loss of hair after certain stressful events.

Malnutrition: It is a serious condition caused by poor dietary habits that can lead to a lack of essential nutrients in the body. A deficiency of iron, zinc, protein, vitamins and fiber can be a significant cause of hair loss in teenagers.

It is a serious condition caused by poor dietary habits that can lead to a lack of essential nutrients in the body. A deficiency of iron, zinc, protein, vitamins and fiber can be a significant cause of hair loss in teenagers. Hair styling: If you are someone who loves experimenting with your hair with funky hairstyles then this habit might be harming your hair growth. Habits like frequently colouring your hair, chemical hair treatment, bleaching, tight hairstyles, and using heat styling tools can permanently damage your hair follicles and strands leading to hair loss.

Tips to treat hair loss in teenagers

If your hair loss is caused due to stress then managing your stress levels can be helpful. This can be achieved by incorporating stress management techniques like yoga, meditation and deep-breathing exercises.

Ensure that you are eating a well-balanced diet that consists of essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, fibers, lean proteins, zinc, iron and omega-3 fatty acids.

Avoid using harsh or chemical hair treatments that can damage your hair permanently. Always use hair serum before using hair styling tools like straighteners or curlers.

Addressing health conditions like thyroid disorder, scalp infections and autoimmune disease can help manage gradual hair loss.

Consult a dermatologist if your hair loss starts to affect your daily lifestyle. Your doctor may examine your hair strands and scalps to determine the root cause of hair loss for effective treatment. Treatments like QR678 therapy are available now to dress different types and stages of hair loss.

