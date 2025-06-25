What is vitiligo? Dermatologists explain skin condition: 'Not infectious or caused by anything you eat'

Vitiligo remains somewhat of a mystery to many. Though people may know what this skin condition looks like, many have very limited knowledge of what causes it or how to care for it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Priyanka Kuri, consultant, dermatology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru said 'many people still think vitiligo is infectious or caused by the wrong mixture of consuming such foods as milk and fish or citrus fruits'. Also read | Vitiligo: Types, causes, symptoms, treatment of leukoderma or white leprosy Vitiligo is a chronic skin condition in which patches of skin lose their pigment-producing cells, resulting in white or light-colored spots. (Freepik)

What is vitiligo?

In May 2025, the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organisation or WHO, adopted a resolution recognising skin diseases as a global public health priority. This resolution acknowledged the significant burden of skin conditions, including vitiligo, affecting billions of people worldwide and emphasised the need for equitable care, resources, and awareness.

Vitiligo is a skin condition characterised by the loss of skin pigmentation, resulting in white patches on the skin. It is a chronic autoimmune disease where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys melanocytes. The condition can affect any part of the body, including the skin, hair, and mucous membranes.

Dr Kuri said, “Vitiligo is an autoimmune disease wherein the immune system attacks the melanocytes, the cells within our body that give colour to our skin. This damage results in patches of white skin. You can't catch vitiligo from someone, and it's not caused by anything you eat. It's an internal body process.”

What causes vitiligo?

According to Dr Kuri: “One of the most damaging beliefs is that vitiligo is the result of 'sins from a past life', a stigma rooted in cultural superstition rather than science. These misconceptions are false.”

She added, “Only 10-30 percent of patients have a genetic cause. Yet a common belief is that individuals should not marry someone who has vitiligo, fearing that it will be inherited by their children. Vitiligo is a multifactorial disorder; it may result from autoimmune diseases, thyroid conditions, or deficiencies in vitamins. This fallacy must be broken, particularly in the case of marriage, where such unsubstantiated notions can create unnecessary stigma and discrimination.”

Vitiligo is often shrouded in misconceptions

Dr Kuri said that outdated and inaccurate myths about vitiligo are harmful. “Stigma, isolation, or dependence on ineffective treatments are often driven by misinformation and usually cause people with vitiligo to avoid seeking an accurate diagnosis. There is often emotional distress, social withdrawal, and even anxiety, as a reaction to vitiligo driven by fear rather than a pledge of care with the best resources,” she said.

Dr Rashmi Sriram, consultant dermatologist, Fortis Hospital, Rajaji Nagar, agreed that vitiligo is often shrouded in misconceptions and traditional beliefs, particularly in households where cultural and social stigma surrounding the condition can be significant.

She said, “Many people believe vitiligo is contagious, caused by poor hygiene, or a punishment from a higher power. These misconceptions can lead to social isolation, low self-esteem, and delayed treatment for those affected. In some cultures, vitiligo is thought to be a sign of impurity or bad karma, resulting in discrimination and marginalisation.”

According to Dr Kuri, effective change regarding vitiligo must begin in the home: “A foundational switch in one’s attitude towards the disease can only be brought about by being honest, not spreading myths, and accepting people without being judgmental about their condition. Cultivating this type of ideology in society will help people understand that vitiligo is not deadly nor contagious.”

Timely intervention and support are important

She added that early diagnosis and medical care will help to prevent the spread of the patches and improve the quality of life for those who have vitiligo: “The added sensitivity and empathy made it possible in our homes; we can make those who have perceptible differences feel more secure.”

Dr Sriram said healthcare professionals play a vital role in promoting awareness and understanding of vitiligo; by providing patients with factual information and reassurance, they can help alleviate concerns and promote self-acceptance.

“Effective management of vitiligo requires a comprehensive approach, including medical treatment and emotional support. Addressing misconceptions and promoting awareness can improve the lives of those affected by vitiligo, enabling them to lead fulfilling lives without the burden of stigma and misinformation. Timely intervention and support can make a significant difference in patient outcomes,” Dr Sriram said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.