World Vitiligo Day 2025: Know the 5 common myths to fight misinformation and reduce stigma

World Vitiligo Day: June 25 is observed as World Vitiligo Day. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about vitiligo with science-backed facts to debunk stigmas and stereotypes. The theme for 2025 is ‘Innovation for Every Skin, Powered by AI,’ indicating the rise of AI in the diagnosis and treatment of the skin conditions. There are many myths surrounding vitiligo that need to be debunked urgently to ensure people with vitiligo have a good quality of life.(Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to debunk common misconceptions around vitiligo with science-backed facts and share skincare tips for daily management.

Common misconceptions about vitiligo

People with vitiligo are often subjected to negative judgments, social exclusion and outright poor treatment because there is a lack of awareness about this skin condition.(Shutterstock)

Vitiligo is often stigmatised, and much of that stigma originates from a place of ignorance and a lack of proper physiological understanding of this skin condition.

Dr Manish Shah, senior consultant paediatric dermatology at Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital in Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle the common myths.

First, he elaborated the basics, explaining the basics of vitiligo. Dr Shah said, “The milky white patches in this condition occur due to loss of function of the pigment-producing cells of the skin, called melanocytes. But there are many wrong notions as to why this malfunctioning of melanocytes happens.” It is important to dispel all the misconceptions with the help of science.

Dr Shah shared these myths, debunking them with medical facts:

Myth 1: Vitiligo is the white version of leprosy

This is the reason why leprosy is also called ‘safed kodh’.

Facts:

Vitiligo and leprosy both can cause pale spots, but they appear completely different. A dermatologist can comfortably differentiate the two.

Leprosy is a bacterial infection which affects the skin and nerves. It is associated with loss of sensation and, if left untreated, deformities can occur

which affects the skin and nerves. It is associated with loss of sensation and, if left untreated, deformities can occur Vitiligo is mostly autoimmune in nature. This means that the body's immunity starts acting against its own melanocytes.

Myth 2: Vitiligo is contagious

Touching, sharing food, or close contact is believed to spread it.

Fact: Vitiligo is not contagious because it is an autoimmune disease.

Myth 3: It is caused by eating certain foods or food combinations

Patients are forced to make drastic changes in their diet. These range from stopping all white foods, to not combining milk with sour food, milk or onions.

Fact: Diet has no role in vitiligo causation. A balanced diet with a mix of nutrients is the best diet for vitiligo.

Myth 4: Vitiligo is inherited, and all future progeny of affected patients will be afflicted

This poses major challenges for marital prospects among vitiligo patients

Facts:

While it can run in families, the inheritance pattern is not straightforward.

The risk for vitiligo in the general population is around 0.5% to 2%. The risk could be between 7% to 10% if a parent has vitiligo.

Myth 5: Vitiligo is incurable

Facts:

There are excellent treatment options for vitiligo if started early.

Once melanocytes are destroyed, the prognosis for repigmentation becomes poor.

Topical medications, phototherapy and surgical procedures are all good options, based on the type and extent of vitiligo.

Dr Shah also addressed the more backwards myths that are rooted in blind stereotypes and social biases. She said, “Then there are assorted myths surrounding vitiligo, many of which don’t even merit discussion. These include beliefs such as vitiligo is a punishment for past sins (karma), it occurs due to poor hygiene, religious rituals like tying a thread can magically cure it, it affects only certain communities or people from lower castes, or that it is caused by a reaction to medication.”

Skincare for vitiligo

People with vitiligo need to modify their skincare as they are more vulnerable to sun exposure's UV damage.(Shutterstock)

While myths are clouding people’s judgment, good skincare is the first step toward managing vitiligo and regaining confidence. Skincare also helps in the daily management of vitiligo. Dr Rinky Kapoor, Celebrity Dermatologist and Co-founder of The Esthetic Clinics, shared with HT Lifestyle that vitiligo care is also about protecting the skin, especially from sun damage.

She said, “From a clinical perspective, skincare must be personalised and holistic. Daily use of gentle, fragrance-free moisturisers and broad-spectrum sunscreens is essential, as vitiligo-prone skin is more sensitive to sun damage. Equally important are emerging treatments that target the immune system’s role in depigmentation. Recent global studies, including our 2025 meta-analysis on JAK inhibitors published in Dermatological Reviews, show that topical therapies like ruxolitinib, especially when combined with narrow-band UVB phototherapy, can lead to significant repigmentation with minimal side effects.”

ALSO READ: Struggling with jaw and chin acne? Dermatologist says it could be hormonal, shares 5 ways to treat them

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.