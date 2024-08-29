Vijay Varma opens up about his vitiligo, reveals if it bothers him: 'It'd worry me when I was out-of-work actor'

Actor Vijay Varma has spoken about his skin condition, vitiligo (which causes the skin to lose colour or pigment in patches), and if it has bothered him. Speaking with The Times of India, Vijay said that though he "covered it up" for his movies, he didn't do so during his public appearances. He, however, added that there was a time when his skin condition worried him. (Also Read | Vijay Varma on not hiding his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia) Vijay Varma said he has never been spoken about loosely for his skin condition.(Photo: Instagram)

Vijay says he never ‘made big deal out of’ his skin condition

Vijay said, "See, I didn't make a big deal out of it. It is just a cosmetic thing, and it is not really anything that can change the course of your life. We make it a big deal because it is something which is out there, but I have never really made a big deal out of it. It used to worry me when I was an out-of-work actor. I would wonder if this would become an obstacle. But ever since I have been working and seeing a lot of success, it hasn't bothered me."

Vijay "covered it up" for his films

He added, "I have covered it up for my movies because it just distracts, and I don't want my audience to look at anything else except for what I want to show them, so that is the reason I hide it. But for all my public appearances, for all these years, I have never bothered to cover it up. People these days are very intelligent, and I feel that today's generation has an innate sense of responsibility. I have never been spoken about loosely for my skin condition. Maybe if it was some other time, then this could have possibly become a topic of discussion."

Vijay's upcoming show

Vijay will be seen next in the web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. He will play the role of a pilot in the show. According to the makers, the "six-episode series thrusts you into the nerve-wracking reality faced by passengers and crew trapped at 30,000 feet. With every moment steeped in tension, the series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers' ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board."

Apart from Vijay, Anubhav Sinha's show also stars Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza, Pooja Gor, and Patralekhaa. Amrita Puri, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Anupam Tripathi, Kanwaljeet Singh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sushant Singh, Aditya Srivastava, Rajeev Thakur and Yashpal Sharma are also a part of the show. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack will be released on Netflix on Thursday.