Vijay Varma on not hiding his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia: I didn’t want to cage my feelings

Vijay Varma has been dating actor Tamannaah Bhatia for over a year now, and he never intended to keep his love affair a secret. The actor says it takes a lot of effort to hide a relationship, and he was not okay with that. Also read: Vijay Varma: 'I started seeing Tamannaah Bhatia, the paps lost their minds' Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma worked together on Lust Stories 2. (Instagram)

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, the actor talked about being vocal about his relationship with Tamannaah.

On being vocal about his love affair

During the conversation, he was asked why he opted to go public with his romance.

He said, “I think we were both aligned on the fact that if we like to spend time together and if we like each other, then there is no need to hide this. It takes a lot of effort to hide a relationship. You cannot go out together, your friends cannot click your photos. I don’t like such restrictions. It wasn’t like I wanted to be out there, but I just didn’t want to be caged. I didn’t want to cage my feelings.”

That being said, there are many things about their relationship which remain private, which he cherishes. Giving an example, Vijay said that he has over 5000 photos of them both, but they never put them out on social media. That’s because it is for them to cherish and hold close to their heart.

He was also asked if it bothers him that his relationship sometimes overshadows his work, to which Vijay responded, “Today, in our society, everybody is interested in other people’s lives. Sabke andar ek bua baithi hai (there is a gossipy aunt in everyone) who only wants to discuss this (relationships). This has become a disease, and you can’t do anything about it. I can’t change that. As far as my work is concerned, I do receive appreciation for my work after they release. I cannot deny that.”

About their relationship

The rumours of them dating sparked after the duo was spotted celebrating New Years together in Goa, months before the release of Lust Stories 2.

The anthology brought Vijay and Tamannaah together for the first time on screen, under the direction of Sujoy Ghosh. It is believed that they got close to each other while working on the series. After months of speculation, Tamannaah confirmed their romance in an interview with Film Companion in June. Since then, the couple has been openly affectionate, frequently commenting on each other's social media posts and making appearances together at public events.