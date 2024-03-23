Vijay Varma reveals he started dating Tamannaah Bhatia after the shoot of Lust Stories 2

Vijay Varma is basking in the release of his latest film Murder Mubarak. The actor, who has been dating Tamannaah Bhatia for sometime now, revealed how they started dating after the shoot of Lust Stories 2, in a new conversation with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel. Both Vijay and Tamannah starred in a segment in that anthology film. (Also read: Vijay Varma: 'I started seeing Tamannaah Bhatia, the paps lost their minds') Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been dating for over a year.

What Vijay said

During the conversation, Vijay clarified how their relationship began and said, “Lust Stories was a cupid but it wasn’t during the shoot that we started dating. There was discussion of a wrap party happening but it never happened. So, we wanted to have a wrap party and so only four people showed up... That day I feel like I told her that I want to hang out more with you. Then it took me 20-25 days for the first date to happen after that.”

Vijay and Tamannaah were seen together onscreen for the first time in the Netflix original anthology Lust Stories 2. Sujoy Ghosh had directed the portion featuring them together. They were first spotted at a New Year's party and sparked dating rumours. After months of such speculations, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in an interview with Film Companion in June last year. Ever since then, the two often comment on each other’s social media posts and have attended several public events together.

More details

Vijay was last seen in Murder Mubarak. He has two upcoming shows this year, one being Nagraj Manjule's Matka King and the other being Mirzapur Season 3.

Tamannaah recently took to Instagram and X to share her striking first-look as Shiva Shakthi. Directed by Ashok Teja, the film tells the story of a saviour called Odela Mallanna Swamy who protects the village from evil forces.

