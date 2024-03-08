Tamannaah Bhatia's first-look as naga sadhu Shiva Shakthi from Odela 2 released. See pic

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in to star in director Sampath Nandi’s Odela 2, the sequel of his 2022 film Odela Railway Station. The actor’s first look as Shiva Shakthi was released on Friday, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. (Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia to headline Neeraj Pandey’s next project) Tamannaah Bhatia's first look from Odela 2 was released

Tamannaah's first-look

Tamannaah took to Instagram and X to share her striking first-look as Shiva Shakthi. Sharing the look, she wrote, “#FirstlookOdela2. I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri. (sic)” She looks completely transformed in the look where she’s dressed as a naga sadhu, with thick locks of hair and holding a damarukam in one hand, a staff in another. Her forehead is marked with a saffron bindi. Walking on the ghats of Kashi, she is seen praying with her eyes closed.

Odela Railway Station

Odela 2, like its predecessor, is directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi. The 2022 film Odela Railway Station, which released on Aha, starred Hebah Patel as Radha, Pujita Ponnada as Spoorthi, Vasishta N Simha as Tirupati, Radha's husband and Sai Ronak as IPS officer Anudeep. The film was about a serial killer who murders married women in a village called Odela and was based on true incidents.

About Odela 2

The film was announced recently and went on-floors in Kashi. D Madhu is producing the film under the banner of Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi under Sampath Nandi Teamworks. Odela 2 is centered around the village, it’s culture, heritage and traditions. It tells the story of a saviour called Odela Mallanna Swamy who protects the village from evil forces.

Hebah and Vasishta will reprise their roles for the film. Soundar Rajan S is the film’s cinematographer, while Ajaneesh Loknath of Kantara fame will compose the music. Rajeev Nair is the art director. Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy also star in the film.

