Kajal Aggarwal congratulates Tamannaah Bhatia on completing 19 years in the film industry. See post

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia debuted 19 years ago in 2005 with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. Since then, she has worked in numerous Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. Kajal Aggarwal took to X to commemorate the occasion, congratulating Tamannaah on completing almost two decades in films. Here’s how she reacted. (Also Read: Satyabhama teaser: Kajal Aggarwal is a suspended police officer on a mission to catch real murderer) Kajal Aggarwal had the sweetest message on Tamannaah Bhatia completing 19 years in the film industry(Instagram)

‘Congrats on almost 2 decades’

Sharing two posters designed by Tamannaah’s fans on X, Kajal wrote, “#19GloriousYearsofTamannaah big congratulations on almost 2 decades darling @tamannaahspeaks such lovely posters by your adorable fans! (sic)” In one of the posters, Tamannaah can be seen dressed in pink and sitting on a beige couch as she’s showered with rose petals. Another poster shows her looks from her first film and in the song Kaavaalaa from Jailer.

‘Your love has been incredible’

Tamannaah thanked Kajal for her support through these 19 years, writing, “Thank you so much Kaju, your unwavering support and love throughout these years have been nothing short of incredible. It's friends like you who make this journey worthwhile. (sic)”

She also gave a shout-out to her fans, crediting them for all her work, writing, “To all my amazing fans, your dedication and enthusiasm have been the driving force behind my work. I promise to continue creating movies that you all love. Here's to more amazing years, filled with love and countless memories! #Grateful #19YearsStrong. (sic)”

Upcoming work

In 2023, Tamannaah began her year by starring in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2. She later starred in the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer in Tamil, Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar in Telugu and Dileep-starrer Bandra in Malayalam. She has films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi lined up. It was recently announced that she will be seen in Sampath Nandi’s Odela 2, the sequel to his 2022 film Odela Railway Station. The film also stars Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha. Aranmanai 2, Vedaa and Stree 2 are her other projects.

