Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts as Kajal Aggarwal calls her, Tamannaah, Rakul Preet Singh 'self-made, solid people'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rakul Preet Singh have reacted to Kajal Aggarwal's remark on their 'friendship'. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Kajal held an Ask Me Anything session. A fan asked, "Tell your friendship with Rakul, Sam and Thamanna." (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning as she goes out partying in Serbia after wrapping up Citadel schedule) Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal have starred in many films.

Kajal's comment on Samantha, Rakul Preet and Tamannaah

Responding to the person who asked about her friendship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah, Kajal said, "All three are such lovely, self-made, committed and solid people. We have some fabulous memories together and I love hanging out with them whenever our schedules permit or we bump into each other at events/work/hotel/airports." She also tagged the three other actors.

Kajal also shared a throwback photo as she posed with Samantha, Rakul Preet and Tamannaah. In the picture, Kajal and Tamannaah smiled while looking towards the camera. Samantha and Rakul Preet were seen having a conversation while smiling at each other.

Samantha and Rakul Preet

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared the post with red heart emojis and tagged Kajal Aggarwal. Rakul Preet also re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Aww Kajjj (red heart emojis)."

Samantha and Rakul Preet reacted to Kajal's post.

Kajal's projects

Kajal was recently seen in the Tamil horror film Karungaapiyam, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. Helmed by D Karthikeyan, the film also featured Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer and Aadhav Kannadasan.

She will be seen in Satyabhama, helmed by Akhil Degala. She also has director Shankar's upcoming film Indian 2 in the pipeline. It stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Samantha's upcoming projects

Samantha recently wrapped up her work on the Serbia schedule of the India chapter of the Prime Video series Citadel. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK serve as showrunners and directors on the upcoming show. The Indian Original Citadel series marks Varun Dhawan's OTT debut.

The series is produced by D2R Films, and Amazon Studios, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe. Samantha will be next seen in the upcoming romantic film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

