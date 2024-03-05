 EXCLUSIVE| Tamannaah Bhatia to headline Neeraj Pandey’s next project: Source - Hindustan Times
EXCLUSIVE| Tamannaah Bhatia to headline Neeraj Pandey’s next project: Source

ByNavya Kharbanda
Mar 05, 2024 06:14 PM IST

We have exclusively learnt from a source that actor Tamannaah Bhatia will headline Neeraj Pandey's next OTT project.

We have exclusively learnt that actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in to play the lead role in Neeraj Pandey’s next untitled film. “Tamannaah will be the female lead in his film. The film’s title has not been finalised yet. The rest of the star cast members are still being decided amongst the team,” the source tells us.

“The shoot of the film has already started and the first day was on February 24. The movie will release towards the end of this year. It is not a theatrical release and the film will premiere on a leading OTT platform,” the source further adds. A little birdie also tells us that Pandey is looking for the lead actor from the star cast of his series Special Ops so that he can work with someone who he has already collaborated with.

The insider also shares that the team is being tight lipped about the upcoming project. “Everything is being kept under wraps as they don’t want anything to go out about the film,” adding, “They want to keep everything hidden, in fact there were jammers on the sets so that no one inside can shoot or communicate anything about the project. There were a limited number of people on the sets of day one of the shoot.” We tried to reach out to Pandey, but there was no response.

