Seetimaarr director Sampath Nandi lauds Tamannaah’s Telangana accent in film

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has dubbed in her own voice in Telangana accent for upcoming Telugu film Seetimaarr. Director Sampath Nandi has lauded Tamannaah’s effort to get the accent right in the dubbing and nailing process.

In his latest Instagram post, Sampath shared a picture from the dubbing suite and lauded Tamannaah for her effort. “Dubbing in Telugu, moreover, Telangana accent. @tamannaahspeaks nails it and how! Breathing life into every cell of #JwalaReddy.. Kudos to her efforts,” he wrote.

Tamannaah thanked Sampath for giving her this character. Resharing his post on her Instagram page, she wrote: “Thank you for having faith in me time and again and for giving me the character of Jwala Reddy. It has been an extremely fun experience trying the Telangana accent for #Seetimaarr (sic).”

Seetimaarr, which stars Gopichand in the lead, is an action-drama set against the backdrop of kabaddi sport. Tamannaah will be seen in the role of head coach of Telangana kabaddi team. The film is gearing up for release on April 2.

In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Tamannaah said that she never imagined she’d get to play kabaddi in her life. She also said that she had worked extremely hard to get under the skin of the character.

“It is imperative that I look extremely fit and lean and strong for such a character. So I trained hard and intensely for the role. It was physically and mentally challenging. The only issue was that I’ve never played the sport before. But I did everything I could to look the part,” she said.

