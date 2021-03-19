Step Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's home with a cozy kitchen and eclectic furniture: 'It feels like it has been lived in'
- Tamannaah Bhatia takes fans on a tour of her house, full of calm, muted colours, cozy family time in the kitchen and some worn out furniture, thanks to their pet dog. Check it out here!
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has shared a sneak peak into her house and it is quite beautiful and luxurious, while also being pretty cozy and full of love. In a new video, Tamannaah took fans on a tour of her house where has been living for past eight years.
Tamannaah revealed she does not come home too often, as she keeps travelling for work. "Coming back home is really my comfort zone," she said. She also stressed that she loves colours, but home has very "nice, muted tones of colours".
She also revealed that she has been living in the flat for eight years and it was completely made by her father. Tamannah has a pet dog and she said the signs of his presence are all over her house. "When you have a contemporary house, it looks like you have solid shapes, but my house is full of scratches and kind of worn out. But I really like that, it says that the house has been lived in. I think that is what makes it more cozy."
Tamannaah also has one of her walls, painted by her brother's wife. It is a huge painting of Buddha, done in brown colour. "It was just a white wall, and now just the painting has added so much. I really love that," she said.
The actor also shared her favourite place in the house where she chills with her family. She revealed she often enters, asks for a cup of tea, and finds her parents enjoying their donuts.
Also read: Karisma Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan come together to celebrate Nikhil Nanda's birthday
She also showed her personal space, her bedroom and a small area where she gets ready for work. Her bedroom, much in tune with the rest of the house, has been done in neutral, muted colours.
On the work front, Tamannaah has Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan in the pipeline.
Step Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's home with a cozy kitchen and eclectic furniture
- Tamannaah Bhatia takes fans on a tour of her house, full of calm, muted colours, cozy family time in the kitchen and some worn out furniture, thanks to their pet dog. Check it out here!
Karisma Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan come together to celebrate Nikhil Nanda's birthday
Sameera Reddy shares throwback pic from when she 'was on the heavier side'
- Remembering her teenage years, when she faced 'hurtful comments' as she stammered and 'was on the heavier side', Sameera Reddy says she wants her kids to be more accepting and tolerant.
When Neena advised female fans to never fall for married men: 'I have suffered'
- Neena Gupta fell in love with West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards who was married and had Masaba Gupta, her daughter, with him. Her advice to young women is never to fall for married men.
Prachi Desai opens up on why she didn't work in more movies
- Prachi Desai blames the culture of 'Bollywood playing within a few film families' for her limited appearances in movies.
Aishwarya Rai remembers her dad Krishnaraj Rai on death anniversary
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted an emotionalnote on her father Krishnaraj Rai's death anniversary on Thursday. See here.
Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan are living fabulous lives in Maldives
- Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor are is Maldives. They have shared fresh pictures from their vacation in the tropical country. See them here.
'Rhea Chakraborty was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre'
- Producer of Chehre Anand Pandit claims there was 'never a question' of not having Rhea Chakraborty in the final edit of the movie.
Ranveer Singh showcases chiselled bod, takes inspiration from Brown Munde
Akshay Kumar shares video of Jacqueline and Nushrat fixing makeup in moving bus
Renuka Shahane is unrecognizable in this throwback pic
- Actor-filmmaker Renuka Shahane shared a throwback picture and claimed that while she is a non-glamourous person, the picture showed her as a glamourous person.
Sanjana Sanghi: Making the right choices is a tough thing, I took my time to lock my second film
Kareena can't stop staring at her newborn baby. Check out her new pic
- Kareena Kapoor Khan shared new picture of herself lovingly looking at her newborn son. Sadly, she did not share any picture of the little baby.
Anil celebrates his 38-year old association with makeup man with a warm post
- Anil Kapoor on Thursday took to Twitter to share pictures with his makeup man of 38 years, Deepak Chauhan. See them here.