Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Jaya Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor with other family members.
Karisma Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan come together to celebrate Nikhil Nanda's birthday. See pics

Karisma Kapoor attended cousin Nikhil Nanda's birthday party with other family members on Thursday. Check out the photos here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:16 AM IST

Karisma Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures and a video from cousin Nikhil Nanda's birthday celebrations on Thursday. The party seemed to have been organised in Delhi where Karisma's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara were also present. Also seen among guests was Jaya Bachchan, the mother-in-law of Nikhil.

Karisma took to Instagram to share a Boomerang video which showed all the cousins vibing together. "Famjam," she captioned the video. Karisma was seen in a black printed shirt with black pants while Riddhima wore a black top as well. The entire party of guests were mostly in black, except Jaya Bachchan, who wore a yellow outfit.

Karisma Kapoor and others at the party.
Riddhima Kapoor with Karisma Kapoor.
Riddhima with her daughter Samara.
Riddhima also shared multiple pictures on her Instagram Stories from the party. A photo showed her posing with her daughter while another showed her pouting for a picture with Karisma.

Nikhil is the son of Karisma's aunt, late Ritu Nanda. He is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Nanda and has two children with her--daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda. Shweta also celebrated her birthday just a day before Nikhil. Navya took to Instagram to wish them both with pictures.

She shared a picture from a dinner date with her parents and brother Agastya. It showed the family of four posing at a restaurant in winter wear with a cake placed in front of them. She wrote along with the picture, "happy birthday mom & dad. nothing better than you." She shared another photo on Thursday, showing her as a child, hanging out with her dad.

Also read: Prachi Desai on why she didn't work in more movies: 'Bollywood is about playing within the film families'

Karisma was last seen in web series Mentalhood. She played mother to two kids on the show. “Being a mother has been the most important thing for me. Like I have always said, all my awards on one side and my children on the other. An entire career on one side and my kids on the other,” she had said about the series.

