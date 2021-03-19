Prachi Desai on why she didn't work in more movies: 'Bollywood is about playing within the film families'
- Prachi Desai blames the culture of 'Bollywood playing within a few film families' for her limited appearances in movies.
Actor Prachi Desai is set to be back on screens, soon, with Manoj Bajpayee's Silence Can You Hear It. While she has been working in films since 2006, the journey has not been too consistent. The actor now opens up about what keeps her from doing more films and shows.
Having made her mark on the small screen with popular shows like Kasam Se and Kasautii Zindagii Kayy, she soon graduated to films with Farhan Akhtar's Rock On! in 2008. She has since worked in a few reality shows, and some films as well.
Speaking about huge gaps in her career, Prachi told News18, “I think everybody was playing the wait-and-watch game back then because the television artistes were not considered so seriously for movies at that time. Secondly, we have all seen how much Bollywood is about playing within the film families so that’s another reason."
She further told the news channel, "Also, I have always been a private person and somebody who never dabbled in any clans which sometimes help. So, as a teenager I was just all by myself. I didn’t understand about the business then. To add to that, I was getting repetitive offers. I had to choose from what I thought was best for me at that point of time.”
Silence... Can You Hear It? also stars Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik. It is set to land online on March 26.
