Prachi Desai was spotted at Mumbai airport.
Prachi Desai smiles on being spotted at airport on a wheelchair with a fracture

Actor Prachi Desai was spotted at the Mumbai airport on a wheelchair with a bandage around her left foot. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:08 PM IST

Actor Prachi Desai was spotted on a wheelchair at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. While she looked cheerful, a bandage on her left foot was clearly visible.

In pictures and videos now online, the Rock On actor is seen seated on an Indigo airlines wheelchair as an attendant stands behind her. She is seen spraying a sanitizer all around herself. On spotting the cameras, she smiles and removes her face mask. She is in a pair of black pants paired with a matching t-shirt. She is seen wearing flat slippers and has a pink handbag in her lap.

Prachi Desai was seen at Mumbai airport on Saturday.
Prachi shot to fame playing Bani on TV serial Kasamh Se, a Balaji Telefilms serial that ran on Zee TV from 2006 to 2009.

In 2008, she made her film debut with Farhan Akhtar's Rock On!! She followed it up with films such as Life Partner (2009), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), Bol Bachchan (2012) and I, Me Aur Main (2013). In Rock On 2, she made a brief appearance as the wife of Farhan's character.

Prachi was in news some time back when she had called out Ajay Devgn for tagging only Abhishek Bachchan and his dad Amitabh in a Bol Bachchan post. The occasion was the completion of 8 years since the film's release.

Retweeting Ajay's post, she had written: "Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma , yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film #8YearsOfBolBachchan." In his tweet, Ajay had written: "When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji) #8YearsOfBolBachchan @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #RohitShetty." He also shared a number of pictures with the Bachchans and director Rohit Shetty but none of them had the other cast members.


Prachi's lasting fame has been on television though. Talking about their serial Kasamh Se, Ekta Kapoor had once said how it had taken them three days to shoot a kissing scene with Ram Kapoor and 17-year old Prachi, back in 2006.

"Took us 3 days to shoot this 3 minute sequence... Bani refused to kiss Mr. Walia so to save the 17 year old any embarrassment and yet get a passionate sequence we used shadow n lights... highly rated, this became one of the most talked about consummation scenes of Balaji ! Who misses #KASAMSE ! N the romance of mr WALIA N BANI! ( bdw ram looks sooooo goood here),” she had written in her post, sharing a video of the scene with it.

prachi desai

