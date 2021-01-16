Here’s a glimpse of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Mumbai home as they welcome their baby girl
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's plush Mumbai apartment now has a new member - their baby girl. The couple reside at a posh apartment in a high-rise building in Worli which has the wide Mumbai skyline as the view from its sprawling balconies.
Built on an area of approximate 7,000 square feet, their house is washed in white and highlights their preference for minimalism and simplicity. Besides several sunlit spots in the house, a well-occupied gym and a hint of greenery here and there, the house now also has a new addition - an animal themed nursery from their little one.
In an interview to Vogue, Anushka had revealed that she spent a lot of her time designing the perfect, gender neutral nursery for the baby. Talking about the animal-theme of the nursery, she had said, “I don’t believe that boys have to wear blue and girls pink. The nursery has all colours. Both Virat and I love animals and we want our baby to have that bond too. They are a big part of our lives and we really believe they can teach kindness and compassion to children.”
Also Watch | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce birth of baby girl
Sharing his vision about his house in which his child grows up, Virat had told ESPN in an interview, “I want no part of my career being flashed into my house. I want no part of my trophies, my achievements, nothing in my house when our kids are growing up.”
During the lockdown, Anushka and Virat mostly spent their time indoors. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor even shared how she loves sipping a cup of coffee in her balcony. She had shared a few pictures on Instagram and written, “And just like that a coffee under the setting sun on the balcony of our home became a memory to hold. Captured by my beloved.”
