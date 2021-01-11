Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby girl
- Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. Virat shared the news on social media.
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. Virat shared the news on social media.
He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”
Virat and Anushka shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” In a separate post, Anushka said that motherhood was ‘humbling’. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat showered love on the photo and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”
While Anushka has taken a break from acting for a while, Virat is on a paternity leave approved by the BCCI. He had skipped the third test match against Australia to be with Anushka at the time of birth. Ahead of the baby’s arrival, the couple had been spending some quality time together and were recently spotted on a pizza date.
Anushka had remained active during her pregnancy and had shared glimpses of her walk on the treadmill or yoga session at home. She had once shared a picture of herself doing a headstand with the help of Virat.
Anushka had earlier said in an interview that she and Virat want to be equal players in parenting the child. Talking about bringing up the baby, she had told Vogue, “We don’t see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it’s important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that’s the reality. I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working if I do one or two films a year. In Virat’s case, he plays round the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family.”
She has already made it clear that they “do not want to raise a child in the public eye”. She said, “I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.”
Reflecting a similar vision, Virat had earlier told ESPN in an interview, “I have a life. I have a family. I will have kids. They deserve all my time. That is something that is very, very clear and close to my heart. I want no part of my career being flashed into my house. I want no part of my trophies, my achievements, nothing in my house when our kids are growing up.”
Anushka and Virat celebrated their third wedding anniversary in December last year. They had tied the knot in a private Hindu wedding ceremony in Italy with only family members and a few friends in attendance.
Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. Her production company released Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video, and Bulbbul on Netflix this year.
