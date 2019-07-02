Ekta Kapoor reveals it took 3 days to film Ram Kapoor and 17-year-old Prachi Desai’s kissing scene in Kasamh Se

Filmmaker and television producer Ekta Kapoor has shared with her fans how she filmed a crucial scene for her show Kasamh Se back in 2006. She took to Instagram to share a clip from the show which starred Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor in the lead.

Ekta talked about a challenge the team faced with Prachi, who was just 17 at the time, had to film a kissing scene with then 32-year-old Ram. The makers decided to use shadows and silhouettes to their advantage. “Took us 3 days to shoot this 3 minute sequence... Bani refused to kiss Mr. Walia so to save the 17 year old any embarrassment and yet get a passionate sequence we used shadow n lights... highly rated, this became one of the most talked about consummation scenes of Balaji ! Who misses #KASAMSE ! N the romance of mr WALIA N BANI! ( bdw ram looks sooooo goood here),” she wrote in her post with a video of the scene.

The soap marked Prachi’s debut and she later went on to work in films like Rock On and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai. Ram also later worked in shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. He also worked in films like Udaan and Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

Also read: Ranveer Singh reminds Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan how he played their cupid as they share cuddly pics from Love Aaj Kal 2

Kasamh Se was the story of three sisters and also starred Roshni Chopra. It ran from 2006 to 2009 on ZeeTV.

Ekta also recently celebrated five years of Ek Villain. Ekta, who was the producer of the film, shared a video thanking the entire team over the completion of a milestone and their efforts. “5 yrs ago dis was d best moment 4 us all! Villains live like heroes never can ...dere is a lot comfort in being hated n feared ... Thanks, Mohit Suri Sidharth Malhotra Riteish Deshmukh, Tushar Hiranandani, Prachi Desai, Tanuj Garg, Ruchikaa Kapoor and d one I love a lot, Shraddha Kapoor,” tweeted Ekta.

Ekta’s next release will be Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Judgementall Hai Kya. The film marks the actors’ first film together since Queen.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 12:11 IST