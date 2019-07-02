Ranveer Singh reminds Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan how he played their cupid as they share cuddly pics from Love Aaj Kal 2

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan wrote emotional notes for each other on social media on Monday as they wrapped up their next with director Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal 2. The notes were accompanied by mushy and cuddly pics of the two and even actor Ranveer Singh could not ignore their chemistry.

“So cute ! bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kissne milwaya thha (Don’t forget who introduced you to each other),” Ranveer wrote in a comment on Sara’s post. Ranveer had played cupid for the two last year after Sara confessed on Koffee With Karan that she has a crush on Kartik. While Ranveer and Sara were promoting their film Simmba, they met Kartik at an awards function and Ranveer arranged for their meet cute.

Soon, Sara and Kartik were roped in by Imtiaz for his film. The actors shot together in Delhi, Udaipur, Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh and wrapped up the shoot on Monday. Sara thanked Imtiaz in her Instagram post and said she would miss Kartik ‘more than I can admit’.

“Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again. I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit,” she wrote in her post.

Also read: Aditi Mittal slams Tanmay Bhat’s post about depression, says ‘Chal na chomu’ as Zakir Khan, Kaneez Surka offer him support

Kartik shared an equally mushy post for Sara. “And couldn’t have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 Want to work with you again and again and again,” he wrote.

The film also stars Randeep Hooda who also shared pictures from the sets after the wrap up. “It’s a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories :) #ImtiazAli ‘s next starring TheAaryanKartik, SaraAliKhan and Randeep Hooda. Releasing on 14th Feb 2020,” he wrote on Twitter.

The film is believed to be a sequel to the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal and will hit screens on Valentines’ Day next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 09:36 IST