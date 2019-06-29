Sara Ali Khan congratulates Kartik Aaryan for Dostana 2, says ‘it’s going to be lit’

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday announced with an Instagram post that he will star in the sequel of 2008’s hit Hindi film Dostana. Dubbed Dostana 2, the film will also feature Janhvi Kapoor. While many people congratulated him for it, it was his co-star in Love Aaj Kal 2, Sara Ali Khan whose comment won the internet.

Commenting on Kartik’s post making the announcement, Sara wrote: “It’s going to be lit.” The film’s second lead is yet to be announced. Sara and Kartik have been sharing pictures and videos from their shoot. Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film has been shot in Delhi, Rajasthan, Mumbai and Shimla. In fact, Sara and Kartik roamed the streets of Shimla, possibly the mall road, covering their faces in a dupatta and hankerchief respectively. However, their fans eventually recognised them and the two happily posed with them. The picture and videos soon went viral.

Sara Ali Khan’s response has drawn attention.

Kartik has been riding high after the twin success of his films, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, last year. He will also be working in Pati, Patni Aur Woh - a remake of the 1978 classic of the same name starring Sanjeev Kapoor, Vidya Sinha and Rageeta. Kartik’s film will star Bhumi Pednekar and Student of the Year 2 star Ananya Panday.

Sara, meanwhile, will start working on her next film, a remake of ’90s hit film Coolie No 1. She will star opposite Varun Dhawan and the film will be directed by David Dhawan, who also made the original Govinda hit.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 15:28 IST