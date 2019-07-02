Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive late at Paris Fashion Week, make Gal Gadot, Shailene Woodley wait. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have emerged as one of the most popular celebrity couples in the world and grabbed attention as they attended the Paris Fashion Week on Monday. After attending the wedding celebrations of his brother Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner on Saturday, Priyanka and Nick were at the fashion week where they were joined by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Shailene Woodley among the guests.

According to a report in AP, Priyanka and Nick arrived almost an hour late for the Dior show, forcing Gadot and Woodley to wait. Upon arrival, the couple triggered a media scrum inside the already squeezed atelier space and provoked grumbles from many invitees.

Gal Gadot and Shailene Woodley pose prior to the start of the Christian Dior Women’s Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, on July 1, 2019. ( AFP )

While Priyanka wore a flowing green gown, Nick joined her in black trousers and jacket with a huge flower on the chest. Pictures of the couple posing together at the event have surfaced online. Priyanka and Gal also posed together for the paparazzi. Gadot looked stunning in a black gown whereas Woodley was seen in a blue blazer dress with cape sleeves.

The couple joined the Jonas family who gathered in France for the second and more formal wedding of Joe and Sophie, who had surprised the world by getting hitched in a surprise ceremony in May in a Las Vegas chapel. The wedding was an intimate affair with friends and family dressed in pink and black. Pictures of Priyanka in a pink Sabyasachi saree and Nick in a tuxedo were shared online. While the couple are yet to release their wedding pictures officially, a picture of Sophie in a white gown with a veil and flowers in hand, alongside Joe Jonas leaked on the internet.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 08:52 IST