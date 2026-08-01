Tony Romo CBS leave: Who will replace the veteran NFL analyst after his indefinite leave following arrest?

“For the time being, analyst JJ Watt will replace Tony Romo, and work alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson,” Schefter tweeted on X.

NFL insider Adam Schefter, who first reported that CBS Sports had placed Tony Romo on indefinite leave, also revealed that the network has already identified the analyst who will replace Romo on its NFL broadcast team during his absence.

Romo's absence leaves CBS Sports with a significant vacancy on its NFL broadcast team. However, the network already has a replacement lined up to fill the role during his leave.

"Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice," read the statement.

The network confirmed the decision on Friday through a brief statement.

Tony Romo's future in the broadcast booth appears uncertain after his arrest last week on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. In response to the incident, CBS Sports has placed its lead NFL analyst on indefinite leave.

The temporary promotion represents another significant milestone in J.J. Watt's transition into sports broadcasting.

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Watt gets major promotion The former Houston Texans star joined CBS Sports in 2023 as a studio analyst on The NFL Today before earning a move to the game booth for the 2025 NFL season.

When CBS announced his expanded role last year, Watt said he was excited to once again experience the energy and intensity of NFL game days.

During his playing career, Watt spent 10 of his 12 NFL seasons with the Houston Texans after being selected No. 11 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He retired as the franchise's all-time leader in sacks and forced fumbles while capturing three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

With Romo on leave, the Texans legend is now set to join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on CBS' lead NFL broadcast team.

Romo’s contract with CBS Meanwhile, Romo has served as CBS Sports' lead NFL analyst since 2017, taking over the role immediately after retiring from the Dallas Cowboys.

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback is currently in the middle of a 10-year, $180 million contract with the network that runs through the 2030 NFL season.

Romo's legal ordeal He was arrested after officers reported that he "performed poorly" during standardized field sobriety tests, according to the police report. He was later released at approximately 11 p.m.

Documents issued by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office state that deputies discovered an "open bottle of an alcoholic beverage" on the passenger side of Romo's vehicle during an inventory search. The citation lists a $267 fine tied to that alleged violation.

Court appearance scheduled Romo is also scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21 on a charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence. Under Wisconsin law, a first-offense OWI is generally treated as a civil violation rather than a criminal offense.

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The police report also outlines a proposed $1,066 fine for the OWI allegation, along with an additional $235 fine for “unsafe passing on the right.”

With inputs from Reuters wire.