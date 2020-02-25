Karisma Kapoor says she is ‘super excited’ for her children Samaira and Kiaan to watch Mentalhood

tv

Karisma Kapoor is all set to foray into the digital space with Karishma Kohli’s web series Mentalhood, which revolves around the challenges of parenting. At its trailer launch, the actor was asked if she is excited to show the web series to her children, Samaira and Kiaan.

“I’m super excited and very emotional because there is a meaning behind this show. Each episode has a message for everyone out there. Even men watching this show will be like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t realise this.’ We deal with bullying, gender, exam fever, health, surrogacy and various topics. It’s actually entertainment and you learn something at the end of this journey, which is so beautiful,” she said.

At the event, Karisma also said that she “just couldn’t say no” when producer Ekta Kapoor offered her Mentalhood because it was a very relevant script. “Being a mother has been the most important thing for me. Like I have always said, all my awards on one side and my children on the other. An entire career on one side and my kids on the other,” she said.

Mentalhood has Karisma playing a small-town girl and former beauty pageant winner Meira Sharma, who is a mother of three. The show, which also stars Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla and Tillotama Shome, will begin streaming from March 11 on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

Karisma, who made her Bollywood debut at the age of 17 in 1991, has appeared in a number of hits including Raja Hindustani, Judwaa, Dil To Pagal Hai, Biwi No 1 and Hum Saath Saath Hai. Her last major Bollywood release was Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishhq in 2012, although she made special appearances in the anthology Bombay Talkies and Aanand L Rai’s Zero.

