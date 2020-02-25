Sara Ali Khan recreates Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy dialogue in different styles. Watch video

bollywood

A video of Sara Ali Khan hilariously recreating Alia Bhatt’s popular ‘Mere boyfriend ke saath gulu-gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko (If she gets cosy with my boyfriend, of course I will beat her up)’ dialogue from Gully Boy has surfaced online. The clip has garnered nearly 20,000 views so far.

In the video, which was taken at a recent event, Sara is seen reciting the dialogue in three different styles. In the last variation, Sara pretends to cry while saying the dialogue.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page which posts Bollywood updates, with the caption asking fans if they found the act cute or whether they thought it was “overacting”. Instagram users were divided in their response, with some finding it cute, while others thought it was too over-the-top.

Earlier this month, Alia took home the Filmfare award for best actress for her performance in Gully Boy. She played Ranveer Singh’s feisty girlfriend in the film.

Alia thanked the team of Gully Boy after her win and said that she was grateful to director Zoya Akhtar for choosing her. “Thank you @filmfare for another unforgettable night! Zoe I love you, so gratefull you picked me!!!! thank you for giving me safeena! @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1. This one is for team GULLY BOY you guys are just too special!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Sara has just wrapped up the shoot of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 in Goa. She will be paired opposite Varun Dhawan in the film, which is a reboot of the 1995 film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Sara was last seen on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which was a critical and commercial failure. She was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism for her emotional scenes in the film, which became fodder for memes.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sara said that she has learnt to take criticism in her stride. “I am totally fine now. Whenever you see something different, it is immediately jarring. Somewhere down the line, the archetypical heroine cries beautifully. She has to be a bit demure, coy, beautiful, aesthetic, even in her most emotional and vulnerable scenes. My character looks ugly when she cries, she is loud and aggressive, because people can be that. People who are trying to put you down just for the sake of it, you shouldn’t give them the satisfaction of doing it, just move forward,” she said.

