Sara Ali Khan tries knock-knock joke with Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan, calls him rude. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 13:35 IST

After taking over the internet with her shayari, Sara Ali Khan is now regaling netizens with her knock-knock jokes. In a video that was shared online by a fan club, she is seen trying one of them with her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan.

When Varun asks “Who’s there?” in response to Sara’s “Knock knock,” she says, “Sara.” He then asks, “Sara, who?” to which she says, “Isn’t that rude?”

Varun and Sara will come together for the first time in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, which is a remake of the filmmaker’s 1995 hit of the same name, which featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The film has a matchmaker conning an arrogant businessman by passing off a coolie as a wealthy heir, to teach him a lesson in humility.

Last month, Varun survived a major accident, when he got stuck inside a car hanging off a cliff. Despite the doors being jammed, he managed to escape without suffering any injuries.

A source present at the shoot on the outskirts of Pune told IANS, “Even though the stunt was rehearsed several times under the supervision of the stunt coordinators and all the safety precautions were taken by the director and the producers of the film, things didn’t go well as planned. This was just a one-off freak incident.”

“What followed was a few minutes of dread for everyone present on the set. It was proving to be all the more difficult given how precariously the car was balanced on the edge. Varun, being the cool master, kept his calm and was finally pulled out with the assistance of a stunt coordinator,” the eye-witness added.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, Coolie No 1 also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav and Sahil Vaid in key roles. The film is slated for release on May 1, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more