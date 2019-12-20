On Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday, sisters Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya wish him with adorable photos

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 11:45 IST

As Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sonTaimur Ali Khan turned three, his sisters Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu wished him happy birthday with adorable photos.

Sara shared a number of throwback pictures with Taimur and wrote, “Happiest birthday little Tim Tim. #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy.” One of the photos also featured their brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Fans and followers also wished Taimur in the comments section. “Happy birthday cute boy,” one Instagram user wrote. “Omgggg happy birthday tim Tim god bless him Bohot SARA PYAAR,” another commented.

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan conveyed her daughter Inaaya’s wish for Taimur on Instagram. The actor took to her Instagram story to share a picture of Inaaya from her cousin’s Christmas-themed birthday bash on Thursday evening and wrote, “Happy birthday Taimur bhai!”

Soha also shared a picture of Taimur and Inaaya and wrote, “Happy birthday Taimur bhai ! Here s to happy holidays and making funny faces through life.”

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu also wished Taimur Ali Khan on his birthday. ( Instagram )

Saif and Kareena hosted a private birthday party for Taimur in Mumbai on Thursday, which was attended by Soha, Inaaya, Karan Johar and his son Yash, Karisma Kapoor and her children Samiera and Kiaan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza and their sons Rahyl and Riaan, Armaan Jain and his fiancée Anissa Malhotra, Kunal Kemmu and Babita Kapoor, among others. Pictures and videos from the celebrations went viral in no time. Taimur also enjoyed a ride on a giant wheel at the party.

In an earlier interview, Kareena had revealed that Taimur demanded two cakes for his birthday – one with Santa Claus and the other with Hulk on it. She said, “Taimur’s birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get-together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’”

