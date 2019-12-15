‘Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan,’ says Kareena Kapoor on plans for second child

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is busy promoting her film Good Newwz these days, has said that she has no plans for a second child, at least for now. She added that her husband Saif Ali Khan and she are very happy with their son, Taimur Ali Khan.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted her as saying, “There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we dont have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives.”

The celebrity couple will soon be celebrating Taimur’s third birthday later this month. Speaking about the celebrations, Kareena had said that her son has demanded not one, but two cakes. She had been quoted in Times of India as saying, “Taimur’s birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’”

Taimur’s first birthday was an intimate family affair in Pataudi with many of the Pataudi and Kapoor clan members in attendance. Last year, Saif and Kareena were in South Africa to shoot an advertisement for a luggage brand and celebrated Taimur’s second birthday in Cape Town.

Kareena’s son Taimur has been news since the day he was born. Speaking about her son accompanying her to her film sets, how her pregnancy affected the fortune for the first film after childbirth, Veere Di Wedding, Kareena had said at the recent Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, “The film went on to become a success and my son came along with me to the shoot and I think that was the best decision as well. He has to know that his mother works. He has to respect the fact that both his parents work. Saif was like, if you want to continue, take him with you and keep him close. Let him know what you do. And that’s what he has done, he is a brave, brave boy. He has come back from a 20-day shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha all over Punjab. And I shoot for 8 hours, rush back to put him to bed and I have a wonderful actor and producer - Aamir Khan, who supports me. That’s what a working mother and a working actor should be. I think things are changing in our world.”

Good Newwz, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, will release on December 27. Kareena, who has completed shooting for another film called Hindi Medium,will begin work on Karan Johar’s directorial Takht early next year.

