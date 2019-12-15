Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Saif Ali Khan shine at Armaan Jain’s roka, Rishi Kapoor, wife Neetu attend. See pics, video

bollywood

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 09:36 IST

A Kapoor family get-together is always big news. That is exactly what happened when actor Kareena Kapoor, her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, sister and actor Karisma Kapoor and uncle Rishi Kapoor with wife and actor Neetu Kapoor showed up at the roka ceremony (a pre-wedding ritual) of Armaan Jain, grandson of late Raj Kapoor and son of Rima Jain on Saturday.

Kareena arrived with Saif, sporting a bright red embroidered salwar kameez. Saif looked impressive in a white kurta-pajama combo, teamed with an off-white Nehru jacket and a pair of brown shoes. Earlier in the day, Kareena was spotted at Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport, decking up for the function and getting her makeup done. Her team member Naina Sawhney, shared a video and captioned it: “This is how we do it .... Getting ready at the airport for #armaankishaadi.” Kareena had flown down to Bangalore for a day-long commitment as a celebrity guest for a store launch.

Karisma, meanwhile, came in with her children, Samaira and Kiian, all dressed in traditional finery. Her mother, yesteryears actor Babita, was also seen accompanying them. Rishi and Neetu were a picture of grace as they joined the celebration.

Armaan had formally proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Anissa Malhotra in July this year. Gossip columns have spoken about the relationship for long, but Armaan had always denied it. Speaking about it, he had once said, “You are mistaken. I have never been in a long-term relationship with anyone,” he had said. “Anissa is a childhood friend. I’ve known her since we were three. We were a group of eight who grew up together,” he was quoted by Mumbai Mirror five years ago.

