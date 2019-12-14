Kareena Kapoor gets her makeup done at Bengaluru airport for cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding celebrations. Watch

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor has figured out a brilliant time-saving hack. In a new video shared by her manager, Kareena is seen getting her make done in the lounge of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

“This is how we do it .... Getting ready at the airport for #armaankishaadi,” Naina Sawhney captioned the video. Kareena spent her entire day in Bengaluru, after flying in early morning from Mumbai. She was there for a fashion store launch. After fulfilling her work commitments, Kareena is on her way back to Mumbai to join the wedding celebrations of her cousin and actor Armaan Jain.

In the video, Kareena is seen dressed in a red and golden kurta. She is getting her hair and make-up done by her team while she looks at the progress in a mirror. “My new makeup room, the Bengaluru airport,” she says in the video.

Armaan is all set to tie the knot with long time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. The couple got engaged in July and celebrated the big news with their whole family. Rumours of their relationship gained momentum in 2014 but he had denied being together when asked about it. “You are mistaken. I have never been in a long-term relationship with anyone,” he had said. “Anissa is a childhood friend.I’ve known her since we were three.We were a group of eight who grew up together,” he told Mumbai Mirror five years ago.

Armaan had recently shared a picture from their pre-wedding photoshoot on Instagram. “Better when we’re together,” he had captioned it.

Kareena has taken time off shooting Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan in Punjab, where she had been stationed for almost 20 days with her son Taimur. Talking about how Taimur stayed by her side through Veere Di Wedding as well, she said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, “The film went on to become a success and my son came along with me to the shoot and I think that was the best decision as well. He has to know that his mother works. He has to respect the fact that both his parents work. Saif was like, if you want to continue, take him with you and keep him close. Let him know what you do. And that’s what he has done, he is a brave, brave boy. He has come back from a 20-day shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha all over Punjab. And I shoot for 8 hours, rush back to put him to bed and I have a wonderful actor and producer - Aamir Khan, who supports me. That’s what a working mother and a working actor should be. I think things are changing in our world.”

Kareena will soon be seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film releases on December 27.

