Sharmila Tagore reveals what she loves about Kareena Kapoor Khan and what she does not

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 08:57 IST

The much-awaited second season of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want is here, and the first episode features her mother-in-law, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. On the show, Kareena asked Sharmila to talk about their equation. “What is the one thing that you think I am good at and the one thing that you think I could improve at?” she asked.

Sharmila, who was all praise for her daughter-in-law, said that unlike Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, Kareena is always prompt in responding to text messages. “I like your consistency. I like the way you keep in touch because I know that if I sent you a message, you will invariably answer. Saif would, not Soha. Soha most certainly won’t reply. I mean, she will take time, but you will reply,” she said.

Kareena also ensures that Sharmila is well taken care of, whenever she visits them. “If I am coming to the house, you will ask me what I like to eat and I get what I want. That must be the Kapoor trait because you keep a wonderful table,” the 75-year-year old said.

When Sharmila’s husband Mansoor Ali Khan (Tiger) Pataudi was ailing, Kareena stood by the family like a rock. “I have seen you when Tiger was in the hospital and how you didn’t draw attention to yourself. It so happened that (September) 21st is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say,” Sharmila said.

When asked where Kareena could improve, Sharmila could not find any fault. “I just wish you would stay this way because your temperament is such. I have seen you work with your staff… Some of us get very tense and make it difficult for others around us. You don’t do that; you are intuitive. So I just wish you will stay like this and not get uptight about anything,” she said.

Earlier this week, Sharmila celebrated her 75th birthday with her family in Ranthambore. Saif, Kareena and Taimur were also present at the celebrations, and pictures of the trio on their way to a tiger safari surfaced online. Soha also shared a group photo of the entire family on her Instagram account.

