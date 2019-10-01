Kareena Kapoor bonds with Sharmila Tagore, Kartik Aaryan, Kajol on her chat show, Aamir Khan seen in new look. See pics

bollywood

It was a full house at the Mehboob studio where Kareena Kapoor invited quite a few Bollywood celebrities for her radio show, What Women Want. And the most special of them all was her mother-in-law, actor Sharmila Tagore. While Kareena looked stunning in a one-shoulder blue top and neon green skirt , Sharmila looked graceful in a plain pink sari. A picture of the two on the sets of the show appeared online and showed Kareena sitting with her hand on Sharmila’s shoulder. A day before, husband Saif Ali Khan had joined Kareena on the show.

Later, Kajol and Kartik Aaryan also joined Kareena on the show. Kartik wore a black and white printed shirt paired with black trousers and brown leather shoes. He couldn’t stop smiling as he posed for the cameras with Kareena. Kajol also chose black for the day and was seen in a white blouse paired with a printed black and golden skirt and matching heels.

Meanwhile, Saif was spotted on Tuesday during the promotions of his upcoming film, Laal Kaptaan. He plays a ruthless assassin in the film and his look is similar to that of a Naga Sadhu. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussein, Manav Vij and Sonakshi Sinha and is set to hit theatres on October 18.

Saif Ali Khan during Laal Kaptaan promotions, Kareena Kapoor with Kartik Aaryan and Raveena Tandon at Mehboob Studio. ( Varinder Chawla )

Aamir Khan, who is currently working on his next, Lal Singh Chadha was seen in a new look. He had long hair and a beard and wore a cap as he came out of the Mumbai airport. A few other celebrities were also spotted at the airport. Janhvi Kapoor, who had flown to New York to spend some time with sister Khushi Kapoor, has returned home. She was seen at the airport in a white track suit with colourful quirky shoes. Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonu Nigam were also spotted around town.

Sonu Nigam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor and Aamir Khan at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

A few celebrities took out time to bond with each other at the gym. Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor were seen at the same gym while Shahid Kapoor was spotted at another gym during the day.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor during their gym sessions. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ahan Shetty was seen on a lunch outing with mother Mana Shetty and girlfriend Tania Shroff.

