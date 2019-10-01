e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Kareena Kapoor bonds with Sharmila Tagore, Kartik Aaryan, Kajol on her chat show, Aamir Khan seen in new look. See pics

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Kajol were spotted in Mumbai recently.

bollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kartik Aaryan and Sharmila Tagore on Kareena Kapoor’s chat show and Aamir Khan spotted in Mumbai.
Kartik Aaryan and Sharmila Tagore on Kareena Kapoor’s chat show and Aamir Khan spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
         

It was a full house at the Mehboob studio where Kareena Kapoor invited quite a few Bollywood celebrities for her radio show, What Women Want. And the most special of them all was her mother-in-law, actor Sharmila Tagore. While Kareena looked stunning in a one-shoulder blue top and neon green skirt , Sharmila looked graceful in a plain pink sari. A picture of the two on the sets of the show appeared online and showed Kareena sitting with her hand on Sharmila’s shoulder. A day before, husband Saif Ali Khan had joined Kareena on the show.  

Later, Kajol and Kartik Aaryan also joined Kareena on the show. Kartik wore a black and white printed shirt paired with black trousers and brown leather shoes. He couldn’t stop smiling as he posed for the cameras with Kareena. Kajol also chose black for the day and was seen in a white blouse paired with a printed black and golden skirt and matching heels.  

Meanwhile, Saif was spotted on Tuesday during the promotions of his upcoming film, Laal Kaptaan. He plays a ruthless assassin in the film and his look is similar to that of a Naga Sadhu. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussein, Manav Vij and Sonakshi Sinha and is set to hit theatres on October 18.

Saif Ali Khan during Laal Kaptaan promotions, Kareena Kapoor with Kartik Aaryan and Raveena Tandon at Mehboob Studio.
Saif Ali Khan during Laal Kaptaan promotions, Kareena Kapoor with Kartik Aaryan and Raveena Tandon at Mehboob Studio. ( Varinder Chawla )

Aamir Khan, who is currently working on his next, Lal Singh Chadha was seen in a new look. He had long hair and a beard and wore a cap as he came out of the Mumbai airport. A few other celebrities were also spotted at the airport. Janhvi Kapoor, who had flown to New York to spend some time with sister Khushi Kapoor, has returned home. She was seen at the airport in a white track suit with colourful quirky shoes. Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonu Nigam were also spotted around town.

Sonu Nigam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor and Aamir Khan at Mumbai airport.
Sonu Nigam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor and Aamir Khan at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

A few celebrities took out time to bond with each other at the gym. Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor were seen at the same gym while Shahid Kapoor was spotted at another gym during the day.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor during their gym sessions.
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor during their gym sessions. ( Varinder Chawla )

 

Ahan Shetty was seen on a lunch outing with mother Mana Shetty and girlfriend Tania Shroff.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 20:27 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News