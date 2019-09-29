e-paper
Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Ranbir Kapoor gets cute birthday treat from Karishma Kapoor: A throwback pic with Kareena, see it here

Check out Karisma Kapoor’s throwback picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

bollywood Updated: Sep 29, 2019 13:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranbir Kapoor poses with Kareena and Karisma.
Ranbir Kapoor poses with Kareena and Karisma.(Instagram)
         

Actor Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to wish a happy birthday to her cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor, who turned 37 on Saturday. She shared a picture in which Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir and Karisma are seen posing together.

Ranbir rang in his birthday Friday night with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and close friends from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, former girlfriend Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. Filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Basu, actors Aamir Khan, Malaika Arora and several other celebs were also in attendance at the birthday bash in Mumbai at Ranbir’s residence.

On Saturday, Ranbir’s mom took to Instagram to wish him on his birthday and shared throwback party pics. She also wrote a long and emotional note for him. “When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go. When you are our strength. When you understand without saying. When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!! Happiness always RK,” she wrote alongside the pictures.

 

Alia also shared a picture, presumably from their Kenya holiday, wishing her Brahmastra co-star.

 

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday you 🎂✨

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

Later in the day, Ranbir came out of his residence and met hundreds of fans gathered outside his house in Mumbai. He also shook hands and took selfies with them.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 13:59 IST

