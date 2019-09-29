Bigg Boss 13: From Koena Mitra to Abu Malik, a complete list of probable contestants of Salman Khan’s show

tv

Salman Khan is all set to host the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday evening. While the official list of contestants on the reality show is only announced during the episode, a few names are already out, thanks to suggestive promotional videos.

TV actors Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have been spotted in various promos for Bigg Boss 13. However, that leaves a lot of room for more participants and here is a tentative list of contestants most likely to enter the Bigg Boss house on Sunday.

1. Devoleena Bhatacharjee

TV actor Devoleena was seen in one of the first promos for Bigg Boss 13. She is best known for her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

2. Sidharth Shukla



Sidharth made his acting debut in the 2008 series Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and has since worked in popular shows such as Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He has also worked in films such as Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan’s Humpty Sharma KI Dulhaniya.

3. Rashami Desai



Seen in a recent promo of the show, Rashami rose to fame with her performance in the popular serial Uttaran. She is reportedly the highest-paid contestant of this season.

4. Mahira Sharma



TV actor Mahira is also likely to join the contestants inside the house. She has worked in popular shows such as Naagin 3.

5. Koena Mitra



Actor and dancer Koena Mitra is best known for her performance in the hit song, Saki Saki.

6. Shehnaaz Gill



Model and actor Shehnaaz has been a part of the famous music video Kala Shah Kala, apart from Shartaan and Chadra. Her latest single Veham will release soon.

7. Aarti Singh



Krushna Abhishek’s sister Aarti may also participate on the show. She was last seen in Udaan on Colors.

8. Shefali Bagga



Shefali is a television anchor currently working with the news channel Tez. She earlier worked with Aaj Tak and the India Today Group.

9. Dalljiet Kaur



TV actor Dalljiet quit the TV show Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega just two months after joining it. She was earlier married to actor Shaleen Bhanot and is now divorced and a single mother.

10. Ashwini Koul



Ashwini Koul reportedly quit his one month old TV show, Tara From Satara, to participate on Bigg Boss 13.

11. Asim Riaz



Model Asim stays in Mumbai and not much is known about him.

12. Abu Malik



Music composer Abu is Anu Malik’s brother and stand-up comedian Adaar Malik’s father.

