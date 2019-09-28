Kartik Aaryan’s fan goes down on her knees, shivers as he clicks selfies, watch his reaction

bollywood

Actor Kartik Aaryan had a surprise waiting for him when he came out of his house Friday morning - a fan who had been waiting for two hours to meet him, went down on her knees as they talked.

In a video that has surfaced online, Kartik is seen coming out of his residence and a young girl stops him to tell that she has been waiting for two hours to see him. A surprised Kartik repeats, “Two hours?” and the girl says that she has been waiting outside his house for hours for quite a few days, just in the hope of meeting her idol, Kartik.

The girl then gets down on her knees and Kartik picks her up and stops her from sitting. The girl then starts shivering and is at a loss for words as the actor asks, “You okay? Don’t do this!” The fangirl then gestures with her phone for a selfie and Kartik helps her complete sentences and then clicks a few pictures with her.

Last seen in Luka Chuppi, Kartik is currently working with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar on the Pati Pati Aur Woh remake. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati, Patni Aur Woh is scheduled to release on January 10.

Kartik recently finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel. He stars in the film opposite Sara Ali Khan. The two are rumoured to be dating in real life.

The actor rose to fame with his monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. His performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety impressed audiences and the film entered the Rs 100 crore club last year.

