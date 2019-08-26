Kartik Aaryan teases something sweet but with a hot new pic. See it here

bollywood

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:25 IST

Kartik Aaryan’s fans, especially his female followers are going gaga over his latest post. Kartik took to Instagram and posted images in which he can be seen showing off his bare back while posing in a pool and sipping coffee. The images started trending on Monday.

“Take me back,” the actor captioned the first photograph.In the other one, he teased something ’sweet’. “Bohot hui diet ..Excited for tomorrow Hint- Lets have something sweet !! #ChocolateBoy #Announcement #AnyGuesses,” he captioned the post.

“Stop killing innocent girls like us,” wrote one fan. “Launching new sweet shop?,” wrote another. “Mujhko rona aagaya (I started crying),” wrote a fan.

Another video posted by Kartik showed him chugging down mango shake from a tiny baby bottle. “M for Mangoshake, M for Maturity,” he captioned the post.

Kartik recently finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel. He stars in the film opposite Sara Ali Khan. The two are rumoured to be dating in real life.

Also read: Ileana D’Cruz deletes pictures of husband Andrew Kneebone, couple unfollows each other amid reports of split

He is currently shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey. The crew was shooting in Lucknow where Sara visited him for a few days.

A remake of the 1978 original film Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version will see Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi will enact the wife’s character played by Vidya Sinha. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the remake stars Ananya as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta. Pati, Patni Aur Woh is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 21:25 IST