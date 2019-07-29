Kartik Aaryan says Sara Ali Khan has a ‘heart of gold’ amid dating rumours: ‘I would love to work with her again and again’

Actor Kartik Aaryan is easily one of the most fancied actors in Bollywood today. He has completed shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next, a sequel to his hit Love Aaj Kal (tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2) and has two more interesting projects in his kitty -- Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Dostana 2. Now, in an interview to Bombay Times, the actor has spoken on a whole range of subject including his early career choices, his experience of working with Imtiaz Ali and his favourite co-star Sara Ali Khan.

Kartik, who stars with Sara in Love Aaj Kal 2, said that not only did he enjoy working with the Kedarnath actor, she is a person with a ‘heart of gold’. He was quoted as saying: “Sara is a star and a person with a heart of gold. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. she has a certain positive that she brings to the screen and I would love to work with her again and again.” There have been speculation that the duo is in a relationship. Recently, as Sara walked the ramp at India Couture Week, Kartik was in the front row.

Kartik Aaryan as Chintu Tyagi in Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Talking about his experience with Imtiaz, Karatik said that thanks to the ace director, his approach to acting is different today. He said: “Working with Imtiaz sir changed me as an actor and also as a person. He is one of my most favourite directors and thanks to him my approach towards acting is different today. It has given me a different perspective. The way I look at a character now, it’s more real. I feel more connected with myself and what i want. I have more or less done romcoms before, bit this is something I have never done before, and I got the opportunity to showcase my range as an actor in this film.”

Talking about his journey in the film industry, he said that his struggle is a continuous one -- initially it was about getting into the industry and now, it was about sustaining his hold every Friday.

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Imtiaz Ali share a light moment together.

Kartik also mentioned that not only was he excited about doing Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor, it would also be his first time with Dharma Productions. He has always be a fan of the original film, he added.

The actor, who is popular with girls for his boyish good looks and smile, draws a lot of attention for his hair. Speaking about it, Kartik mentioned that for his crop of hair, he could only thanks his genes. However, he added how it may be hard to believe but there are hashtags like #HairLikeKartikAaryan and #PoseLikeKartikAaryan on social media which are quite popular. Kartik was quite clear that though his hair is his USP, if his character demands, he will no qualms about going bald.

Kartik, who made a smashing debut in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and followed it up with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, truly came of his own after the stupendous success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. His next Luka Chuppi (2019) too hit the bull’s eye.

