Mumbai, A company headed by former IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of a new passenger and tourism jetty at Radio Club near the Gateway of India in Mumbai, officials said on Thursday. Mumbai: Firm headed by ex-bureaucrat emerges as lowest bidder for passenger jetty at Radio club

Modern Engineering & Projects Limited quoted ₹204.99 crore, 4.41 per cent below the estimated cost in the financial bids opened on July 14, according to an official statement.

The proposal will now be placed before the Maharashtra Maritime Board's board of directors for approval, following which the work order will be issued, it said. The contractor will have 24 months to complete the project from the date of the work order, it said.

The jetty project has received administrative approval of ₹229.28 crore from the Maharashtra government. It is being implemented under the Centre's Sagarmala programme with participation from both the Centre and the state government.