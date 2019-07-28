Sara Ali Khan can’t believe she’s ‘being paid for sitting behind Kartik Aaryan on a bike’

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan seem to be inseparable, even after completing work on their upcoming film together. Kartik was recently spotted supporting Sara as she made her ramp debut at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019, and Sara couldn’t help but gush when she was asked about his presence on the sidelines of the event.

Asked about her experience working with Kartik on Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming sequel to his 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal, Sara said, “It was a blast! It was amazing and fun, everyday on the set was fun... there were moments where I didn’t realize I am working. I can’t believe I am being paid for sitting behind Kartik Aaryan on the bike, any girl would die to do that.”

Before Kartik had showed up for Sara, the Simmba actor had visited him in Lucknow, where he is filming the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. They duo was spotted enjoying some local delicacies, and a video shared online showed Kartik shielding her from a crowd.

Kartik and Sara’s relationship goes back even before they were cast in the same film. Sara in an appearance on Koffee with Karan had admitted to having a crush on Kartik, which the actor had acknowledged later. They were subsequently spotted at industry events, before Imtiaz cast them opposite each other.

Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2 and a Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel, while Sara will be seen in Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake, and is rumoured to be in talks for the new Aanand L Rai film.

