Sara Ali Khan flies to Lucknow to be with Kartik Aaryan, he protects her from crowd. Watch video

A video of actor Kartik Aaryan raising a protective arm over his co-star Sara Ali Khan, to shield her from an incoming mob, has fuelled dating rumours online. The short video shows Kartik and Sara exiting a popular Lucknow eatery, and being surrounded by fans.

Kartik is in Lucknow to film the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. He recently wrapped filming on the untitled Love Aaj Kal sequel, in which he stars with Sara. It is unclear why Sara was in Lucknow.

It has long been rumoured that Kartik and Sara are dating. In fact, even before they signed on to the Love Aaj Kal sequel, directed by Imtiaz Ali, they made headlines for publicly declaring that they found each other attractive. The internet then willed them to work together, and they were cast by Imtiaz. Actor Ranveer Singh took pleasure in introducing the two to each other at an awards function, and recently reminded them that it was he who played Cupid for them.

Several pictures and videos of their chemistry were shared online during the filming of the Love Aaj Kal sequel, which further fuelled the rumours. More recently, pictures of Kartik receiving Sara at the airport, and of her dropping him off (for Pati Patni Aur Woh’s Lucknow schedule), only added to the buzz.

Sara and Kartik’s star has risen considerably in the last year. While he has signed onto the sequel to Dostana, and Bhool Bhulaiya, Sara will be seen in Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 18:10 IST