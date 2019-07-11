Kartik Aaryan receives Sara Ali Khan as she returns from London, she drops him off at airport next day. See pics

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s dating rumours are gaining momentum. Kartik was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday where he arrived in his car to pick up Sara as she returned from her London trip with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

Later on Thursday, paparazzi outside the airport spotted Sara in a car with Kartik, dropping him off as he left to shoot for Pati, Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow. His co-star in the film, Bhumi Pednekar has already started shooting for the movie in the city. The film also stars Ananya Panday.

Also seen at the airport were Total Dhamaal actors Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra. Sanya was seen in a white shirt and black pants while her Dangal co-star was spotted at lunch with a friend elsewhere in Mumbai in a similar outfit. She wore a white shirt and a pair of white pants.

Malaika Arora looked fit as ever as she posed for the paparazzi outside her gym. Actor Varun Dhawan was also seen after a workout and the cameras spotted the numbers 2 and 4 stamped in colour on his neck.

Also read: Anand Kumar reveals he has brain tumour, says ‘wanted Super 30 to be made while I am alive’

Actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra were seen at the song launch event of their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. Parineeti was seen in a green swing dress while Sidharth rocked a green jacket. Actor Adah Sharma was also seen with Priyank Sharma, promoting their show The Holiday.

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were seen with their kids in Juhu. The whole family flashed big smiles and waved at the paparazzi. Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh promoted their film Arjun Patiala at a radio station and Alia Bhatt visited a friend’s house in Mumbai.

Check out more celeb pics:

Malaika Arora and Sonal Chauhan at a gym and a restaurant, respectively.

Adah Sharma and Priyank Sharma promoting The Holiday; Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra on an event for Jabariya Jodi.

Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan at the airport.

Taapsee Pannu and Purab Kohli at the screening of Netflix’s Typewriter.

Varun Dhawan spotted with a stamp on his neck.

Sunny Leone with her family.

Sagarika Ghatge and Gauri Khan spotted in Mumbai.

Fatima Sana Shaikh out for lunch and Sanya Malhotra seen at the airport.

Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor at airport.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim return from London and Kartik received them at aiport.

Disha Patani and Alia Bhatt spotted in their cars.

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh promoting Arjun Patiala.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 21:04 IST