Airport looks 2019: Sara Ali Khan’s athleisure style is so comfy you’ll want to copy it too. Get the look

Airport looks 2019: Sara Ali Khan’s airport look is something all of us can adapt easily. It spells ease and comfort in a way that there’s something for everyone in it.

fashion and trends Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sara Ali Khan,Sara Fashion,Sara Ali Khan fashion
Sara Ali Khan spotted at the airport.

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted at the airport along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara’s Love Aajkal 2 co-star and alleged beau Kartik Aaryan was seen receiving the siblings at the airport.

While we love Sara’s sense of style from western wear to her favourite churidaar-kurta sets, her airport look is something all of us can adapt easily. It spells ease and comfort in a way that there’s something for everyone in it.

She wore a baby pink sweatshirt with black trackpants and white sneakers, and also had a jacket tied around her waist, keeping the entire look high on the cool quotient.

Sara and Ibrahim at the airport sporting athleisure.

Her ombre hair was left open while a hot pink scrunchie graced her left wrist.

Here’s how you can get the look:

Sweatshirt

Track pants

Sneakers

Jacket

There’s something the men too can take from Ibrahim’s airport style who also sported athleisure and paired his look with a funky backpack. Here’s how to get the look:

Teeshirt

Track pants

Denim jacket

Back pack

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 10:09 IST

