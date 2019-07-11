Airport looks 2019: Sara Ali Khan’s athleisure style is so comfy you’ll want to copy it too. Get the look

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted at the airport along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara’s Love Aajkal 2 co-star and alleged beau Kartik Aaryan was seen receiving the siblings at the airport.

While we love Sara’s sense of style from western wear to her favourite churidaar-kurta sets, her airport look is something all of us can adapt easily. It spells ease and comfort in a way that there’s something for everyone in it.

She wore a baby pink sweatshirt with black trackpants and white sneakers, and also had a jacket tied around her waist, keeping the entire look high on the cool quotient.

Sara and Ibrahim at the airport sporting athleisure.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan is rocking athleisure this season. Get the look

Her ombre hair was left open while a hot pink scrunchie graced her left wrist.

Here’s how you can get the look:

Sweatshirt

B07JQ4BBC6

Track pants

B07CHMRHMY

Sneakers

B07MQFDM8J

Jacket

B076X3TT74

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon show us how to rock the neon trend. See pics

There’s something the men too can take from Ibrahim’s airport style who also sported athleisure and paired his look with a funky backpack. Here’s how to get the look:

Teeshirt

B07SMV12XP

Track pants

B00W05QLCO

Denim jacket

B07GXNHTPJ

Back pack

B07GZSKX94

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 10:09 IST