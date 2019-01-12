Airport looks 2019: Taimur Ali Khan in a maroon tracksuit is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Taimur Ali Khan returned to Mumbai with his diva mom Kareena Kapoor Khan this morning and we haven’t been able to stop talking about this munchkin in a maroon tracksuit. On Christmas last year, we were nearly hoping that Taimur starts his own fashion line, but even if it’s not his own, then he’ll surely be the fashionista kid to watch till he grows up into a handsome hunk.

What’s amazing is that Taimur’s tracksuit look is being compared to husband of the year, Ranveer Singh. Talk about fashion and you can’t not mention Ranveer’s quirky sense of style that we’ve seen over the years, most recently at the trailer launch of Gully Boy, his next film.

Saif, Kareena and Taimur were holidaying in Europe until recently and Kareena returned with Taimur today. Bebo was dressed in black and tan and looked every bit the diva she is. We particularly loved her leather jacket. Taimur, however, rocked the athleisure trend in an Adidas sweatshirt and tracks, completing the look with white sneakers. By and large patient, and cute as always, the two-year-old Taimur stole our hearts once again. Take a look at the pictures from the airport:

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 20:38 IST