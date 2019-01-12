 Airport looks 2019: Taimur Ali Khan in a maroon tracksuit is the cutest thing you’ll see today
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 12, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Airport looks 2019: Taimur Ali Khan in a maroon tracksuit is the cutest thing you’ll see today

On Christmas last year, we were nearly hoping that Taimur starts his own fashion line, but even if it’s not his own, then he’ll surely be the fashionista kid to watch till he grows up into a handsome hunk.

fashion and trends Updated: Jan 12, 2019 20:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kareena,Kareena Kapoor Khan,Kareena with Taimur
Taimur Ali Khan at the airport in a maroon tracksuit (Viral Bhayani)

Taimur Ali Khan returned to Mumbai with his diva mom Kareena Kapoor Khan this morning and we haven’t been able to stop talking about this munchkin in a maroon tracksuit. On Christmas last year, we were nearly hoping that Taimur starts his own fashion line, but even if it’s not his own, then he’ll surely be the fashionista kid to watch till he grows up into a handsome hunk.

What’s amazing is that Taimur’s tracksuit look is being compared to husband of the year, Ranveer Singh. Talk about fashion and you can’t not mention Ranveer’s quirky sense of style that we’ve seen over the years, most recently at the trailer launch of Gully Boy, his next film.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur make a style statement as they vacation in Switzerland. See pics

Saif, Kareena and Taimur were holidaying in Europe until recently and Kareena returned with Taimur today. Bebo was dressed in black and tan and looked every bit the diva she is. We particularly loved her leather jacket. Taimur, however, rocked the athleisure trend in an Adidas sweatshirt and tracks, completing the look with white sneakers. By and large patient, and cute as always, the two-year-old Taimur stole our hearts once again. Take a look at the pictures from the airport:

ALSO READ: What should Santa Claus bring Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Nick Jonas and other celebrities this Christmas

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 20:38 IST

tags

more from fashion and trends