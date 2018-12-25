Kareena Kapoor Khan, accompanied by Saif and Taimur Ali Khan at Kapoor family lunch is all about simple fashion goals

We’ve said it enough times already, Kareena Kapoor Khan can carry anything with a lot of panache, so much so, that it is easy to identify what she wears and how she carries it as a trend. On Christmas today, the entire Kapoor family and their respective significant others met for their annual ritual - Christmas lunch with the family - at Prithvi House, in Juhu, Mumbai.

Kareena and Saif, who were holidaying in South Africa to celebrate the second birthday of their son, Taimur, came dressed fashionably (as usual) yet the simplicity in their fashion is what we’re totally digging. Yes, it’s rather difficult to look away when Taimur is in the scene, but it’s his mom, the fashionista Kareena whom we just can’t take our eyes off, yet again!

Kareena wore a white oversized cotton shirt, with a pair of black jeggings and black pumps. She kept her hair tied back into a messy bun and let her red lipstick lend the colour to the otherwise ‘not-even-there’ makeup. The sling bag, shades and her round-dial watch added to the overall sophisticated look. The solitaire on her finger complemented her fair complexion and the metallic shade on her nails. Don’t miss the interesting way in which she’s carrying the boring suspenders, once used as a means to hold up one’s trousers or skirt in the absence of a belt. Perhaps, chic is an understatement.

Now, we aren’t saying that simple dressing would be as effortless, since it’s probably a lesser-known fact that women who keep their look completely effortless have put in more thought and by that extension, more time into keeping it simple and chic.

Taimur, the paparazzi favourite was seen in a denim shirt and jeans matched with white sneakers. It might just be a matter of time before he becomes the next fashion influencer from kids to adults. Saif Ali Khan, looked his suave self in a cotton kurta and churidaar matched with tan-coloured shoes.

A few days ago, Kareena was spotted at the Mumbai airport flying off to an unknown destination. She was wearing a sky blue tracksuit that, like always, gave us goals to go shop for trendy gymwear and workout before 2019 begins.

What did you think of KKK aka Kareena Kapoor Khan’s effortless fashion sense?

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 19:51 IST