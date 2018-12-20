Kareena Kapoor’s vacation with Taimur, Saif Ali Khan proves she’s the queen of fashion. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan turned two on December 20. To celebrate Taimur’s birthday, Kareena and Saif are enjoying some well-deserved family time during their ongoing vacation in South Africa. Glam squad of the Veere di Wedding actor, who was in Cape Town for a photo shoot, posted a couple of cute pictures of Kareena and Saif relaxing by the water with their ever-so-cute son, Taimur Ali Khan. Not only have we been pouring over birthday boy Taimur’s adorable photos from the trip, but we’ve also become quite taken by all the gorgeous looks his beautiful mother Kareena has shown off, while in South Africa.

For their ongoing family trip, Kareena Kapoor Khan is keeping things casual with her relaxed vacation style. Whether she’s wearing a summery white maxi dress, flirty color-blocked separates, or a vibrant striped shirt, Kareena, like always, managed to look classy, refined, and totally stylish. She finished her beach-ready looks off with a myriad of statement round sunglasses. While we don’t exactly have Saif, Taimur and Kareena’s beach-side villa in South Africa (thankfully, the internet and Instagram exist), we can at least glean some inspiration from Kareena’s stunning vacation style. Just in time for your Christmas and New Year’s getaways, we’ve rounded up some of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best looks from her latest vacation — scroll through to see them all:

Although you don’t want to be dressed head-to-toe in glam on vacation, that doesn’t mean you should slack off when throwing on a pair of jeans and a shirt. As Kareena Kapoor Khan has shown, investing in a good pair of denim and a cool and stylish oversized shirt is never a poor decision. These are classic items that can easily look good thrown-together.

Like Kareena Kapoor Khan, wear a comfortable, beautiful maxi dress. They’re a one-piece outfit, so even the laziest of us can pull together a handsome get-up in just a few minutes. Add statement accessories — sunnies and a bohemian hairband à la Kareena — to dress up your airy, dreamy maxi. It sounds simple enough, but have you ever wondered how stunning it is? Just look at Kareena.

For an enviable vacation look, pair a high-waisted side-stripe trousers with a contrasting crop top, and accessorize with your favourite pair of sunglasses. This Kareena Kapoor Khan look is perfect for making a sartorial statement, and would best be described as classic, especially with its timeless colour pairing: Beige and white.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 14:04 IST