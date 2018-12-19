Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a sunny holiday in South Africa with friends. See new pics

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Cape Town, South Africa. The couple is on a holiday with their son, Taimur, to celebrate his second birthday and the new pictures from their vacation keep coming in.

A new set of pictures shared by Kareena’s team show her soaking up the sun in a striped pink shirt and flared denim pants. She is seen sitting on stone structures, taking in the greenery and the natural beauty of South Africa.

Her stylist Poonam Admania shared her pictures with her whole team, including her make-up artist and hair stylist. She also shared her own pictures from the tourist paradise.

Saif and Kareena are also shooting for an ad in Cape Town. They will celebrate Taimur’s birthday on December 20, with a wildlife safari. Saif told Mumbai Mirror, “Kareena and I will be shooting an ad in Cape Town for a luggage brand. After that we are going to ride horses and see some big cats for Tim’s birthday.” Pictures from their trip show them lounging by the beach, enjoying big lunches and taking Taimur for a walk or a ride on a bike.

Saif will soon be seen in the second season of Sacred Games and Kareena will begin shooting for Good News with Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit said he is in awe of Kareena, whom he considers an “amazing” human being. They have previously worked together in Udta Punjab. “Kareena ma’am is an amazing human being. This is my second time working with her. My debut film in Bollywood was with her and I am still in awe of her. She has no air about herself. She comes on sets, works like a thorough professional and is cordial with everyone. There is a certain warmth to her which is truly worthy of appreciation,” he said in an interview to IANS.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 12:45 IST